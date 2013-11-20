FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat up on prospects for stronger exports

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HAMBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - European wheat futures were higher on Wednesday
on strengthening prospects for exports as rival Black Sea wheat fades from the
market, despite a setback for French wheat in a tender from Egypt on Tuesday.
    * A strong close in Chicago on Tuesday, when U.S. wheat added more than 1
percent in a technical rally, also provided support to the Paris market, where
trade was thin.
    * January milling wheat in Paris was up 1.25 euros or 0.6 percent at
205 euros ($280) a tonne at 1455 GMT.
    * The contract was holding within a range of 200 to 207 euros after hitting
a three-week high of 206.25 euros late last week, dealers said.
    * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, bought 120,000 tonnes of
Russian wheat in a tender on Tuesday after buying French and Romanian wheat in a
tender last week.  
    * French wheat was heavily offered to Egypt but was too expensive.
    * Egyptian state wheat buyer GASC also said on Wednesday that Black Sea
supplies were cheaper than French. 
    * "It doesn't really mean that last week was a false start, but it is a
warning that prices can't climb every time we sell a cargo to Egypt," one trader
said.
    * Traders still expected French wheat to pick up more sales to Egypt as
export availability of Black Sea wheat fades.
    * "We're coming to the end of their window," a futures dealer said of Black
Sea origins. "We're getting into a complicated (winter) shipping period for
Russia. There was also no Romanian wheat offered to GASC this time."
    * However, the setback in the GASC tender did weigh on cash prices in
France, which were slightly lower on Wednesday, brokers said. 
    
    GERMANY
    * German wheat premiums were marked down, holding outright prices steady as
Paris rose, with physical demand slack despite good export prospects.
    * Standard new crop milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale at 3.5 euros over the Paris March contract, down 0.5
euro.
    * "Demand is low from mills and exporters," one European trader said. "There
is a brisk programme to load ships in Hamburg and Rostock, but this is old
business. There is a lack of new export deals to provide impulse; farmers are
reserved sellers."
    * Traders were cheered to see German wheat offered in Egypt's purchase
tender on Tuesday after an absence of several months. 
    * "German and other west EU wheat are gaining export competitiveness, but we
need to see more signs of new sales rather than hopes of sales," another trader
said.
 * Prices at  1455 GMT
 
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct 
 
  CBOT wheat            653.25    3.00   +0.46   778.00  -16.03
  CBOT corn             418.50    0.75   +0.18   698.25  -40.06
 
  Paris wheat           205.00    1.25   +0.61   250.25  -18.08
  Paris maize           173.00    0.25   +0.14   237.75  -27.23
  Paris rape            373.00    0.75   +0.20   456.25  -18.25
  WTI crude oil          93.52    0.18   +0.19    91.82    1.85
  Euro/dlr              1.3538
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in
 euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.
  ($1 = 0.7394 euros)

 (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in
Paris; editing by Jane Baird)

