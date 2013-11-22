FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris wheat consolidates after fresh 5-month high
November 22, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

Paris wheat consolidates after fresh 5-month high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European wheat futures were little
changed in afternoon trade on Friday, as the market paused after
reaching a new five-month high on strong export demand.
    * Paris futures struck a five-month high on Thursday and the
export rally continued in morning trade on Friday as front-month
prices breached a longstanding resistance zone.
    * But profit-taking on the front-month helped erase gains and
bring prices back into their recent consolidation range, dealers
said.
    * January milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext
market was down 0.25 euro or 0.1 percent at 206.50 euros ($280) a
tonne at 1507 GMT. It earlier rose to 208.00 euros, a highest
price on the contract since June 4.
    * "We've still got good demand in the market," one futures
dealer said. "But there wasn't much volume in the futures rally
and people are selling to take profits on the spread between the
January and March contracts."
    * The front-month contract has outperformed further-away
delivery months this week, leading some operators to book profits
on January.
    * The fact a key resistance zone between 206 and 207 euros on
price charts had only been surpassed in light volumes signalled
that the market did not see a trend change, dealers said.
    * High demand for western European wheat at a time of fading
competition from Black Sea origins has underpinned prices.
    * European Union data on Thursday showed 581,000 tonnes of
soft wheat export licences were awarded this week, keeping the EU
on course for a record volume this season. 
    * Interest from Morocco, which is set to suspend import
duties on wheat from January, was bringing fresh demand for
French wheat, traders said.
    * The bullish context led the French market to shrug off a
setback in Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer. 
    * After turning down several offers of French wheat to buy
Russian wheat on Tuesday, Egyptian state buyer GASC warned that
French prices were too high.  
    * Traders said GASC was reacting to a run-up in prices to
ship grain from Dunkirk, one of the most competitive French ports
for exporting grain to Egypt, but had few alternatives to French
wheat in the near term. 
    * At the same time, France's need to sell to Egypt to shift
its large export surplus this season could curb prices.
    * "We can't let prices rise too much compared to U.S. wheat,
we need to be able to match their prices including freight,"
another dealer said. 
    * Wheat futures in Chicago edged higher on Friday,
holding close to a one-week high, with support from
larger-than-expected weekly U.S. exports as well as worries about
weather-affected harvests in Argentina and Australia. 
    
 * Prices as of 1507 GMT
                                                                 
  Product              Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
 
  Paris wheat           206.50   -0.25   -0.12   250.25  -17.48
  Paris maize           177.00   -0.50   -0.28   237.75  -25.55
  Paris rape            377.75   -1.25   -0.33   456.25  -17.21
  CBOT wheat            651.25    2.50   +0.39   778.00  -16.29
  CBOT corn             427.00    4.00   +0.95   698.25  -38.85
  CBOT soy             1302.75   11.25   +0.87  1418.75   -8.18
  WTI crude oil          94.26   -1.18   -1.24    91.82    2.66
  Euro/dlr                1.35           +0.38     
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in
 euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.
 
 
 ($1 = 0.7429 euros)

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
