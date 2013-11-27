FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat firm on export hopes as Egypt tenders
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat firm on export hopes as Egypt tenders

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HAMBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Wednesday to hold near a
five-month high as a new import tender by Egypt underscored strong international demand.
    * January milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market was up 1.25 euros, or 0.6
percent, at 207.25 euros a tonne at 1358 GMT, close to a five-month high of 208.25 euros struck
on Monday.
    * French wheat was expected to be offered heavily again in the tender by Egyptian state
buyer GASC, though traders said there could be competition from U.S. wheat, which was boosted by
a fall in the dollar against the euro.  
    * "The market should remain well supported, given the busy (French) export programme in
December and January, and until we've got through this intense loading period there isn't much
reason for our market to fall," one Euronext dealer said.
    * Despite missing out in GASC's Nov. 19 tender, French wheat had won a sale of 180,000
tonnes to GASC in the previous week's tender for Dec. 1-15 shipment.
    * French wheat has reportedly been heavily bought by Moroccan importers in the run-up to the
suspension of an import tariff in Morocco in January.
    * A rise in Chicago wheat on Wednesday lent support to Paris futures, but dealers said
U.S. prices could lack impetus in the run-up to the Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. grain markets
will close on Thursday and hold a short session on Friday.
    * Front-month prices in Paris were also continuing to face strong chart resistance around
207 euros, dealers said.
    * German wheat premiums were little changed in generally quiet trade, but still underpinned
by export optimism.
    * Standard new-crop milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale
unchanged at 3 euros over the Paris March contract, with buyers seeking 2 euros over
Paris.
    * "Export shipments out of German ports to customers like Saudi Arabia and Iran are very
brisk, but this is business concluded in the past and is not giving the market new impetus," one
German trader said.
    * "But with the sanctions on Iran being suspended, there are hopes Iran will be able to
import more wheat in the coming few months."
 * Prices at  1358 GMT
 
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct 
 
  CBOT wheat            650.50    4.00   +0.62   778.00  -16.39
  CBOT corn             420.50    2.00   +0.48   698.25  -39.78
 
  Paris wheat           207.00    1.00   +0.49   250.25  -17.28
  Paris maize           176.75    1.00   +0.57   237.75  -25.66
  Paris rape            378.75    0.50   +0.13   456.25  -16.99
  WTI crude oil          92.32   -1.36   -1.45    91.82    0.54
  Euro/dlr              1.3601
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude
 oil in dollars per barrel.
 
 
 
 (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
