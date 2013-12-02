FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat at 6-month highs in export rally
December 2, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat at 6-month highs in export rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Benchmark European wheat futures rose to their
highest in at least six months on Monday as healthy export demand continued to
buoy the market.
    * A rise in U.S. wheat to the highest level in almost a month also lent
support to the rally in Europe. 
    * March milling wheat, the most traded contract on the Euronext
market, set a six-month high at 209.25 euros ($280) a tonne, a level last
reached on June 3. At 1456 GMT, it was up 2 euros or 1 percent at 209 euros.
    * January rose as high as 212.5 euros, the highest on the contract
since May 3, fuelled by the breaching of resistance at 210 euros.
    * "Declining availability of Black Sea origins, coupled with an Argentine
harvest that is set to come in below 10 million tonnes, is leading to tension on
the international market, with Europe and the United States left as the main
suppliers," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.
    * An official estimate of the Argentine wheat crop on Thursday at 8.5
million tonnes, below the volume seen by some private forecasters, confirmed
poor harvest prospects that should cut Argentine supply and shift demand to U.S.
and European Union wheat. 
    * Weekly EU data continues to suggest strong export demand. The 28-country
bloc awarded 577,000 tonnes of soft wheat export licences last week. This put
the volume so far in 2013/14 more than 50 percent above the year-ago level and
kept the EU on course for a record total this season. 
    * French traders are expecting good demand to continue despite the run-up in
prices as major importers in north Africa and the Middle East have few
short-term alternatives.
    * The bullish export context has encouraged the market to shrug off rising
supply in Europe and world wide.
    * After the International Grains Council on Thursday increased its outlook
for global wheat production, contributing to a projected rise in ending stocks,
the European Commission on Monday raised its estimate of the EU's 2013 common
wheat crop to 134.2 million tonnes from 133.5 million. 
 
    * Feed wheat futures in London were also higher, but gains were capped by
the strength of sterling. 
    * Sterling hit a five-year high on a trade-weighted basket of currencies on
Monday, as stronger-than-forecast manufacturing data underpinned expectations
thatUK interest rates will rise soon. [ID: nL5N0JH1U2]
    * May feed wheat rose 0.50 pounds or 0.3 percent to 168.25 pounds
($280) a tonne.
    * Crop consultants ADAS estimated in a report that 94 percent of the
intended harvest area for wheat in Britain had been planted as of the end of
November.
    * "Mild weather and adequate rainfall encouraged rapid germination and
strong early growth and the majority of winter cereals and winter oilseed rape
are in good condition going into winter," the report said.   
    
 * Prices as of 1455 GMT
                                                                  
  Product               Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
 
  Paris wheat           211.75    2.00   +0.95   250.25  -15.38
  Paris maize           179.00    1.25   +0.70   237.75  -24.71
  Paris rape            376.50   -1.50   -0.40   456.25  -17.48
  CBOT wheat            657.25    2.25   +0.34   778.00  -15.52
  CBOT corn             421.00    5.75   +1.38   698.25  -39.71
  CBOT soy             1327.00   -9.50   -0.71  1418.75   -6.47
  WTI crude oil          93.34    0.62   +0.67    91.82    1.66
  Euro/dlr                1.35           -0.29     
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in
 euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.
 
 
 ($1 = 0.7345 euros)
($1 = 0.6105 British pounds)

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Louise
Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
