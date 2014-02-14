FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU wheat rises to one-month peak as Chicago climbs
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 14, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat rises to one-month peak as Chicago climbs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in western Europe were higher on Friday, tracking a similar advance in Chicago, with Paris futures climbing to a one-month high and breaches of chart resistance levels adding momentum.

* March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market was up 1.50 euros or 0.8 percent at 198.00 euros ($270) a tonne at 1640 GMT. It earlier reached 198.50 euros, its highest since Jan. 9.

* “There is a technical side to this as we’re breaking level after level on charts,” one Euronext dealer said. “But we’ll need a bit more impetus to move above the 200 euro mark.”

* Dealers noted Chicago prices were supported by concern about dry weather in the United States, in contrast to western Europe where conditions were wet, particularly in Britain.

* “There are slight concerns over moisture levels in parts of the U.S. wheat crop, and while the UK rain has caused extreme difficulties for some, it does not appear to be affecting the bulk of the UK wheat area and is not currently impacting on price,” merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a note on Friday.

* Dealers noted that the pace of EU exports had slowed, suggesting that demand may have peaked after a blistering pace in recent weeks.

* Analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday maintained its forecast for a record 24.3 million tonnes of EU soft wheat exports this season.

* Feed wheat futures in London were also higher with May up 1.00 pound or 0.65 percent at 154.00 pounds a tonne. ($1 = 0.7307 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.