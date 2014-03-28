EU wheat little changed after see-saw week, USDA awaited

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - European wheat futures eased on Friday to stand little changed over the week as the market continued to weigh up U.S. weather risks and strong exports against ample global supply.

* The run-up to Monday’s publication of closely watched U.S. planting and stocks estimates had also encouraged a hesitant mood, traders said.

* “The market has reacted strongly to crop concerns in the U.S. and the turmoil in the Ukraine, but with rain forecast and placing politics to one side, the fundamentals are not price supportive,” UK merchant Gleadell said in a note.

* May milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market was down 1.25 euros or 0.6 percent at 210.25 euros a tonne at 1653 GMT, leaving it down slightly from last Friday’s closing price of 210.75 euros.

* New crop November wheat was down 1.50 euros or 0.7 percent at 202.50 euros a tonne, down from last Friday’s close of 203.50 euros.

* Chicago wheat futures, which have been prone to greater volatility this week because of a focus on parched U.S. crop, fell more sharply amid forecasts for more rain than previously expected next week in the U.S. Plains.

* The International Grains Council underlined ample global supply by raising on Thursday its forecast for world wheat production in 2014/15, although higher demand was expected to keep global stocks stable.

* Grain lobby Coceral on Friday forecast a stable European Union soft wheat crop this year at around 136 million tonnes.

* Crop conditions in the EU’s top grain producer and exporter France remained favourable. Three-quarters of wheat crops were rated good or excellent as of March 24, and crop growth was running ahead of last year’s pace, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

* The European market remained supported by robust export demand, as illustrated by another large weekly volume of EU export licences and a tender purchase by Algeria, the leading export client for French wheat.

* The European Union on Thursday reported over 800,000 tonnes of soft wheat export licences, taking the total so far in 2013/2014 to 22.7 million tonnes.

* The latest weekly award meant the European Union had already surpassed a record for full-year soft wheat export licences of 22.0 million tonnes set in 2008/2009, with three months of the current season still to go.

* Algeria bought between 250,000 and 300,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender this week for shipment in May and June, in a deal likely to be sourced from France, traders said on Friday.

* Grain markets are now bracing themselves for the simultaneous publication on March 31 of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s spring planting and quarterly stocks data, which tend to trigger strong price movements. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Keiron Henderson)