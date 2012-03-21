EU wheat lower on Chicago, lost N. Africa sales

MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark European wheat prices extended prior falls on Wednesday under pressure from continuing weakness in Chicago and due to technical selling ahead of key U.S. crop data next week. * Reports Algeria and Morocco had snubbed European wheat in recent heavy buying also weighed on prices. * By 1225 GMT milling wheat futures traded on the Euronext exchange in Paris were down across the board <0#BL2:>, with the front month May contract shedding 0.25 euro, or 0.12 percent, to 208.50 euros ($275.65) a tonne. * "The French supply/balance was tight so far. If these deals really originate from South America, it becomes more comfortable," a trader said. * French grain growers group Orama said on Tuesday frost had damaged 700,000 hectares, or 8 percent of all winter grain and oilseed acreage in France - mainly wheat, barley and rapeseed - which may need to be resown. * Drought and frost in late 2011 and early 2012 are likely to cut Ukraine's wheat plantings to 4.0-4.3 million hectares in 2012 from 6.6 million a year earlier, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday. SPAIN * Spanish physical wheat posted mild gains in a delayed reaction to recent gains in Paris and Chicago, which are making imports more expensive for the import-dependent country. * "Importers have stepped on the price accelerator, waiting for buyers to come to them, and without giving an inch," a report from the Mercolleida agricultural exchange said. * "The basic problem is it is assumed it will cost them over the odds to charter new shipments, because prices are rising in the Black Sea." * Black Sea countries are Spain's favourite suppliers, especially Ukraine, when special import licences are available. * Prompt imported feed wheat was last heard changing hands at 229 euros a tonne, ex-store, in key grains port Tarragona, up 2 euros from Friday. * Dealers said concerns over damage to the 2012 wheat harvest from a persistent drought was driving prices inland. * Old crop feed wheat was quoted up 5 euros on the week at 223 euros/tonne in Burgos, Spain's main wheat producing province. GERMANY * German wheat was hardly changed as the Paris market provided little fresh direction, but strong feed wheat prices again gave background support to milling wheat. * Standard-quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 217 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 215 euros. * Demand from animal feed makers kept German feed wheat prices around or even above milling wheat in parts of the country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered above milling wheat at 222 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 220 euros. * "Demand from animal feed makers remains strong which is underpinning the milling wheat market," a German trader said. "If transport costs allow, farmers are selling milling wheat for feed." * "Background export demand also looks good following recent sales to Iran." * The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from the Black Sea region have transferred buying interest back to EU feed wheat, with Spanish purchasers recently buying German feed wheat. * Prices at 1234 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 208.50 -0.25 -0.12 195.25 6.79 London wheat 170.00 0.00 +0.00 153.65 10.64 Paris maize 211.00 -0.50 -0.24 197.25 6.97 Paris rape 449.75 -1.50 -0.33 421.50 6.70 CBOT wheat 648.75 -2.75 -0.42 671.25 -3.35 CBOT corn 643.50 -2.50 -0.39 654.75 -1.72 CBOT soybeans 1353.25 1.00 +0.07 1207.75 12.05 Crude oil 106.10 0.03 +0.03 98.83 7.36 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.00 -0.03 1.30 2.05 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Alison Birrane)