EU wheat drifts down, seeks new direction

HAMBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - European milling wheat prices were flat to slightly lower on Thursday in light trade as dealers were seeking new direction from U.S. grains markets and fresh fundamental developments. * Weaker U.S. futures in European trade on Thursday weighed. * Europe's market was also keenly awaiting a key plantings report by the U.S. department of Agriculture next week. * Europe's benchmark milling wheat, the May contract on the Paris Euronext market <0#BL2:>, was down 0.25 euro or 0.1 percent at 208.50 euros a tonne at 1245 GMT, holding within its 20-day moving average. * "The fact that South American origins are competitive against us (on traditional markets) does not help," a trader said, referring to news on Wednesday that Morocco and Algeria had recently made hefty purchases of wheat expected to come from South America. * Paris new crop November wheat was flat at 200.00 euros. Contracts for delivery after November were also unchanged. * European wheat traders remained relatively confident that price trends will remain firm following recent good export volumes, notably for French wheat, and uncertainties about the impact of the current dry weather on the 2012 harvest . * "We could see the technical correction last a bit but we are not fundamentally bearish," another trader said. * The lowest bids in Tunisia's tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of soft wheat, at $286.68 a tonne cost and freight included, were considered as aggressive. Tender results are likely later on Thursday. GERMANY * German wheat was hardly changed as the Paris market provided little new momentum but high feed wheat prices once more gave background support to milling wheat. * Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 217 euros a tonne with buyers at around 215 euros. * Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat prices around or even above milling wheat in parts of the country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale above milling wheat at 222 euros a tonne with buyers at around 220 euros. * "The strong feed demand and export loadings for recent sales to Iran are keeping the market well supported and well over Paris levels," one German trader said. * The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from the Black Sea region have transferred buying interest back to EU feed wheat, with Spanish purchasers recently buying German feed wheat. * Expectations of a good German grains crop this summer were helping to keep German new crop prices well below old crop, but observers are now cautioning that some winter damage has been suffered. * New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 203 euros at tonne with buyers around 202 euros. * Arctic-style weather earlier this winter in Germany has damaged German grain plants in some regions and some areas will need replanting, but the country is still on course for a good to average cereals harvest, the German Farming Association said on Wednesday. BRITAIN * Feed wheat futures in London were slightly higher with May up 0.25 pounds or 0.1 percent at 170.00 pounds a tonne after touching a one-week low of 169.00 pounds. * British dealers noted wheat crops in Britain appear to be in generally good condition although there remains concern that further dry weather could curtail yield potential. * "Market watchers say attention is turning from what was killed during the big freeze, to which areas are in need of moisture," UK merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a market note on Thursday. * The recent weakness of the euro against sterling remained a bearish influence, lessening the competitiveness of UK exports to key customers in the euro zone. The euro was holding just above a recent one-month low against the UK currency on Thursday. * Prices at 1245 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 0.00 -200.25 -100.00 195.25 -100.00 London wheat 169.25 -0.50 -0.29 153.65 10.15 Paris maize 213.25 -0.50 -0.23 197.25 8.11 Paris rape 451.00 -0.75 -0.17 421.50 7.00 CBOT wheat 645.75 0.00 +0.00 671.25 -3.80 CBOT corn 641.00 -0.25 -0.04 654.75 -2.10 CBOT soybeans 1354.75 -7.25 -0.53 1207.75 12.17 Crude oil 106.03 -1.24 -1.16 98.83 7.29 Euro/dlr 1.32321098 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Alison Birrane)