European wheat futures up on strong export demand

AMSTERDAM, March 23 (Reuters) - European milling wheat prices rose on Friday, on strong export demand and firm U.S. grains futures which were supported by a weaker dollar, traders and analysts said. * The European Union granted export licences for 440,000 tonnes of soft wheat in the last week, the highest volume since mid-November. * Total wheat export licences since the beginning of the 2011/12 season were now at 10.3 million tonnes, of which more than 1.5 million tonnes was granted in the past four weeks. * "For something that is supposed not to be very competitive, that's a lot (of licences)," one trader said at the exchange in the resort of Deauville. * Internal demand was also good, French analyst Offre & Demande Agricole said. "For wheat, millers and feed makers are coming back on the market for deliveries in April and May," it said in a note. * By 1107 GMT, front month May on Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 1.75 euro, or 0.8 percent, higher at 212.00 euros a tonne. * Concerns about the impact of dry weather on European crops, notably in France, continued to support new crop prices with November up 2.00 euro at 203.75 euros a tonne. * French weather forecaster Meteo France forecasts no rain in the country in the next week. * Operators were also keenly awaiting a key report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 30, with will unveil the government's first U.S. planting estimates. * Early corn sowings in the United States should make this year's report even more relevant than in previous years, when estimates were mainly projections, and operators expected it to show higher corn surfaces to the detriment of soybean. * Rapeseed futures were also higher, with front month May up 5.50 euros or 1.2 percent at 478.00.00 euros a tonne, partly supported by crop concerns in eastern France, which is part of the main producing region. GERMANY * German wheat rose sharply as concerns rose about winter damage to crops, adding to upward price pressure from strong export sales and continued high feed wheat prices. * Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 4 euros at 223 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 220 euros. * "Concern about winter kill is growing, with concern that we might be seeing up to two million tonnes cut out of grain harvest forecasts," one trader said. "The harvest outlook is still unconfirmed, but people are starting to fear considerably more crop damage than was expected in the cold snap in late January." * New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg traded up 5 euros at 209 euros, and offered for sale at 210 euros a tonne, with buyers around 209 euros. * The German Farming Association had on Wednesday warned the country's crop will suffer significant winterkill this year. * Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat prices around, or even above, milling wheat in parts of the country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale above milling wheat at 225 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 222 euros. * "Background export demand looks robust following recent sales to Iran with large numbers of EU export licences awarded on Thursday," another trader said. * "There is also a feeling that a large volume of Germany's 2011 crop has already been sold; there are some estimates that only 15 percent of the old crop is available for sale in some areas." * The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from the Black Sea region have transferred buying interest back to EU feed wheat, with Spanish purchasers recently buying German feed wheat. Grains prices at 1227 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 649.00 2.75 +0.43% +2.00% 650.55 49 CBOT corn 649.50 5.00 +0.78% +1.17% 648.13 43 CBOT soy 1363.00 13.50 +1.00% +0.59% 1316.11 64 CBOT rice $14.47 $0.06 +0.42% +0.84% $14.34 61 WTI crude $105.70 $0.35 +0.33% -1.46% $105.64 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.004 +0.33% +0.21% USD/AUD 1.039 0.000 -0.01% -0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting By By Valerie Parent in Deauville, Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by David Hulmes)