#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

EU wheat up on Chicago, drought stalks crop hopes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MADRID, April 2 (Reuters) - European benchmark wheat prices rose on Monday
to catch up with strong gains posted late on Friday in Chicago after the release
of bullish U.S. plantings and stocks data. 	
    * "We are adjusting to the close on U.S. markets but that's it. There is no
rush from (wheat) buyers," a Euronext trader said, adding that while the spread
with U.S. prices had narrowed it was still at around $30 a tonne. 	
    * By 1210 GMT front-month May milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were
0.75 euro, or 0.35 percent, higher at 213.50 euros ($284.33) a tonne on the
Euronext exchange in Paris. 	
    * Traders located resistance at 215 euros and noted prices were still down
on a week ago.	
    * Showers were forecast in France from Tuesday but mainly in the eastern
part of the country, which could ease but not erase rising drought concerns.	
    * European rapeseed prices on the other hand were bullish and drawing
support from poor soybean crop forecasts in South America, lower-than-expected
planting estimates by the USDA on Friday, rising concerns about frost damage on
European crops and strong demand.	
    * "Everyone is running after the market and there is no one selling seeds,"
a trader said.	
    * The front-month May rapeseed contract was 0.7 percent higher at
494.25 euros a tonne. It hit a contract high of 496.75 euros on Friday.    	
    SPAIN	
    * Spanish wheat prices were broadly firm but dealers noted that market
attention was shifting to maize, which is now trading at an unusual discount.	
    * Few wheat shipments are expected in the coming weeks to import-dependent
Spain now that special EU permits have expired for Ukrainian and Russian wheat.
 	
    * "Prices have been zig-zagging considerably, so pinning quotes down to
within a euro has become well-nigh impossible and now more than ever quotes are
better defined as being for guidance," a report from the Mercolleida
agricultural exchange said.	
    * Prompt imported feed wheat was quoted in key grains port Tarragona at 228
euros/tonne , ex-store, unchanged from last Wednesday. That
compared to 226-229 euros/tonne for prompt maize.	
    * New crop wheat for September delivery was up 1 euro to 210 euros/tonne.	
    GERMANY  	
    * Germany's market remained firm due to the continued impact of Friday's
USDA report plus continued high feed wheat prices and increasing concern about
frost and drought damage to crops.	
    * New-crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale up three euros at 214 euros a tonne with buyers around 212 euros. Old crop
for April delivery was up three euros at 226 euros with buyers around 224 euros.	
   * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the
Netherlands was offered for sale way above milling wheat, up two euros at 234
euros a tonne with buyers at around 232 euros.	
   * "The impact of the USDA reports on Friday continue to provide the market
with bullish sentiment while the continued high demand from animal feed makers
mean milling wheat is being sold as feed because of high feed wheat prices," one
German trader said.	
  * "There is also continued worry that frost damage to German crops is more
serious that feared and that harvest forecasts will be cut."	
    * Grain plants in Germany are also increasingly in need of rain. 	
   * "The rain which was forecast for the weekend in north Germany generally did
not fall in the expected volumes which was a great disappointment," another
trader said. "Grains need more water and unless we receive good volumes in the
next couple of weeks dryness could become a serious concern."	
   * Showers are forecast in much of north Germany on Tuesday and Wednesday
followed by generally dryer weather on Thursday and Friday.	
    * Prices at 1143 GMT   	
  Product           Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
  Paris wheat       212.75     0.00    +0.00   195.25     8.96
  London wheat      174.50    -0.25    -0.14   153.65    13.57
  Paris maize       214.50     0.00    +0.00   197.25     8.75
  Paris rape        494.00     3.25    +0.66   421.50    17.20
  CBOT wheat        654.50    -6.25    -0.95   671.25    -2.50
  CBOT corn         649.00     5.00    +0.78   654.75    -0.88
  CBOT soybeans    1413.25    10.25    +0.73  1207.75    17.02
  Crude oil         102.46    -0.56    -0.54    98.83     3.67
  Euro/dlr            1.33     0.00    -0.01     1.30     2.99
    * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel	
    ($1 = 0.7509 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Valerie
Parent in Paris; Editing by Alison Birrane)

