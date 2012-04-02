FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EU wheat sees gains erased on CBOT setback
April 2, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-EU wheat sees gains erased on CBOT setback

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates prices)	
    MADRID, April 2 (Reuters) - European wheat prices fell back to little
changed levels on Monday as prices in Chicago lost ground after rallying late
last week while rapeseed drew additional support from renewed concerns over
possible frost damage to the crop in Europe.	
    * Wheat was down in Chicago but posted strong gains after European markets
had closed on Friday in response to bullish U.S. plantings and stocks data.
 	
    * "We are adjusting to the close on U.S. markets (on Friday) but that's it.
There is no rush from (wheat) buyers," one European trader said, adding that
while the spread with U.S. prices had narrowed it was still at around $30 a
tonne. 	
    * By 1630 GMT old crop May milling wheat futures in Paris were 0.25
euro, or 0.12 percent, higher at 213.00 euros a tonne while new crop November
 stood 0.25 euros lower at 206.50 euros a tonne.	
    * Traders located resistance on the May contract at 215 euros and noted
prices were still down on a week ago.	
    * Showers were forecast in France from Tuesday but mainly in the eastern
part of the country, which could ease but not erase rising drought concerns.	
    * European rapeseed prices on the other hand were bullish and drawing
support from poor soybean crop forecasts in South America, lower-than-expected
planting estimates by the USDA on Friday, rising concerns about frost damage on
European crops and strong demand.	
    * "Everyone is running after the market and there is no one selling seeds,"
a trader said.	
    * The front-month May rapeseed contract was 0.7 percent higher at
494.25 euros a tonne. It hit a contract high of 496.75 euros on Friday.	
        	
    SPAIN	
    * Spanish wheat prices were broadly firm but dealers noted that market
attention was shifting to maize, which is now trading at an unusual discount.	
    * Few wheat shipments are expected in the coming weeks to import-dependent
Spain now that special EU permits have expired for Ukrainian and Russian wheat.
 	
    * "Prices have been zig-zagging considerably, so pinning quotes down to
within a euro has become well-nigh impossible and now more than ever quotes are
better defined as being for guidance," a report from the Mercolleida
agricultural exchange said.	
    * Prompt imported feed wheat was quoted in key grains port Tarragona at 228
euros/tonne , ex-store, unchanged from last Wednesday. That
compared to 226-229 euros/tonne for prompt maize.	
    * New crop wheat for September delivery was up 1 euro to 210 euros/tonne.	
    	
    GERMANY  	
    * Germany's market remained firm due to the continued impact of Friday's
USDA report plus continued high feed wheat prices and increasing concern about
frost and drought damage to crops.	
    * New-crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale up one euro at 212 euros a tonne with buyers around 210 euros. Old crop for
April delivery was up one euro at 224 euros with buyers around 222 euros.	
    * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the
Netherlands was offered for sale way above milling wheat, up two euros at 234
euros a tonne with buyers at around 232 euros.	
    * "The impact of the USDA reports on Friday continue to provide the market
with bullish sentiment while the continued high demand from animal feed makers
mean milling wheat is being sold as feed because of high feed wheat prices," one
German trader said.	
    * "There is also continued worry that frost damage to German crops is more
serious that feared and that harvest forecasts will be cut."	
    * Grain plants in Germany are also increasingly in need of rain. 	
    * "The rain which was forecast for the weekend in north Germany generally
did not fall in the expected volumes which was a great disappointment," another
trader said. "Grains need more water and unless we receive good volumes in the
next couple of weeks dryness could become a serious concern."	
   * Showers are forecast in much of north Germany on Tuesday and Wednesday
followed by generally dryer weather on Thursday and Friday.	
    * Prices at 1535 GMT    	
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
  Paris wheat         213.25     0.50    +0.24   195.25     9.22
  London wheat        173.50    -1.25    -0.72   153.65    12.92
  Paris maize         213.50    -1.00    -0.47   197.25     8.24
  Paris rape          497.75     7.00    +1.43   421.50    18.09
  CBOT wheat          654.00    -6.75    -1.02   671.25    -2.57
  CBOT corn           652.50     8.50    +1.32   654.75    -0.34
  CBOT soybeans      1427.00    24.00    +1.71  1207.75    18.15
  Crude oil           104.44     1.42    +1.38    98.83     5.68
  Euro/dlr              1.33     0.00    -0.25     1.30     2.73
    * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel	
    ($1 = 0.7509 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Valerie
Parent in Paris; Editing by Nigel Hunt and Alison Birrane)

