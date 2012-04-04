EU wheat down on welcome rain, low outside markets

HAMBURG, April 4 (Reuters) - European grain prices fell on Wednesday, pressured by weaker outside markets and forecasts for welcome rain in Europe which could relieve thirsty crops. * Europe's benchmark milling wheat, the Paris front month May contract, was down 1.50 euros or 0.7 percent at 210.00 euros a tonne ($280) at 1223 GMT. * Paris new crop November was down 2.00 euros or 0.9 percent at 203.75 euros a tonne. * Wheat was pressured by general weakness in commodities and equities after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested a fresh round of monetary stimulus was unlikely as the U.S. economy gradually improves. * Rain fell in most of France on Wednesday and forecaster Meteo France predicted some showers over the Easter weekend, notably in the large grain belts in northern France. * Rain is needed by grain plants parched after recent dry weather but there is still doubt about whether rain will be enough to prevent damage. * "At first sight it will be local and insufficient to calm (drought) concerns ," said Sebastien Poncelet of French analysts Agritel. * French analyst Offre & Demande Agricole (ODA), like Agritel, estimated frost damage would take 6 million tonnes off the European soft wheat crop compared to an initial crop potential of 132-133 million tonnes. * ODA put the 2012 EU soft wheat crop at 126.7 million tonnes, including France at 34.5 million tonnes, up from 34 million last year; Germany at 23 million tonnes versus 22.9 million in 2011; Britain at 15.3 million compared to 15.2 million; Poland at 7.2 million tonnes against 9.2 million tonnes and Hungary at 3.7 million tonnes compared to 4 million tonnes. * The revised EU forecast was now below last year's wheat production, which ODA puts at 129.9 million tonnes, a level close to the estimate of EU grain lobby Coceral. * Background price weakness on Wednesday was also provided by a drop in U.S, wheat futures in European trading. GERMANY * Germany's market was pushed down by the fall in Paris but remained well over the Paris market because of continued high feed wheat prices coupled with worry about weather damage to German crops. * Old crop standard milling wheat crop for April delivery was down one euro at 222 euros a tonne with buyers around 220 euros. New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down one euro at 211 euros a tonne with buyers around 209 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale way above milling wheat but down one euro on the day at 232 euros a tonne with buyers at around 230 euros. * "The firm demand for feed wheat is sucking milling wheat into the feed market and supporting milling prices," one German trader said. "People do not care if milling wheat goes for feed if the price is right." * Weak feed grain exports from the Black Sea region in past months is believed to have left some EU feed makers with tighter than expected supplies, forcing some to buy milling wheat. * But rain in much of Germany this week was reducing recent concern about possible dryness stress to grain plants. * Rain fell in north and east German grain belts on Tuesday, reducing worry that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. More rain is forecast for Wednesday night and up to Sunday night. * "The market is waiting to see how much rain actually falls as recent forecasts of rain have not materialised," another trader said. BRITAIN * Feed wheat futures in London were lower as rain provided some relief to west European crops following dry weather. * London old crop May feed wheat was down 1.75 pounds at 170.25 pounds a tonne and new crop November fell 2.00 pounds at 158.00 pounds. * "Prices are retreating as crops get relief. Adding to the bearish feel are financial markets which are also falling back," UK merchant Frontier Agriculture said. SPAIN * Spanish physical wheat firmed in a delayed and muted reaction to recent gains in Chicago, pushing up the cost of imports on which Spain depends. * Spanish merchants and farmers retaining dwindling old crop stocks also helped to support prices. * Potential gains were capped by concerns over Spain's economic crisis, which forced up the country's borrowing costs at an auction earlier in the day. * "The market is up but hasn't matched the futures rally (in Chicago) and markets in France are little changed," a Spanish dealer said. * Prompt feed wheat was heard trading at 232 euros a tonne, ex-store in key grains port Tarragona, up 2 euros from Monday . ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major European grain importer, were little changed from Tuesday when they had added 3 euros due to scarce supplies of local grain and concerns about crop-damaging dry weather, traders said. * Standard Italian bread wheat traded at about 237 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, including delivery charges, while higher grade bread wheat traded at around 250 euros a tonne, little changed on prices at Milan's cereals market on Tuesday. * "Trade volumes are rather small because mills are pretty well covered and also because people have little liquidity," one Italian broker said. * Rain expected in Italy at the end of the week could bring some long-awaited relief but it would need to rain for a few days to dispel concerns of a drought in spring after an unusually dry winter, farmers and grain traders said. * "In some regions, in particular in Tuscany, plantings are suffering. If it does not rain in the next couple of days, we can have problems with yields," said Paolo Abballe, grain analyst at Italian farming group Coldiretti. * Prices at 1223 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.00 -1.50 -0.71 195.25 7.55 London wheat 170.25 -1.75 -1.02 153.65 10.80 Paris maize 214.00 0.25 +0.12 197.25 8.49 Paris rape 498.25 1.25 +0.25 421.50 18.21 CBOT wheat 650.50 -7.50 -1.14 671.25 -3.09 CBOT corn 660.50 2.25 +0.34 654.75 0.88 CBOT soybeans 1411.50 -5.25 -0.37 1207.75 16.87 Crude oil 102.75 -1.26 -1.21 98.83 3.97 Euro/dlr 1.3132 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent ín Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Martin Roberts in Madrid, Nigel Hunt in London)