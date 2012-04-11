EU wheat firm on tighter supply, firm demand

HAMBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - European milling wheat futures rose in quiet trade as the market remained supported by weather concerns, tightening supply, steady export demand and a rise in U.S. wheat futures in European trade. * Europe's benchmark wheat, the Paris May contract, was up 1.50 euros or 0.7 percent to 210.00 euros by 1153 GMT. Paris new crop November wheat rose 0.75 euros or 0.3 percent to 204.00 euros. * Paris prices had ended lower on Tuesday as U.S. grain markets retreated under pressure from a bigger-than-expected U.S. government corn stocks forecast and broad losses in commodities amid macroeconomic worries. * But fundamental support helped European wheat fall less than Chicago futures, which slid 2.7 percent at Tuesday's U.S. close before rising slightly on Wednesday. * Support came from forecasts of tighter French supplies. * French farm agency FranceAgriMer cut its forecast of French 2011/12 soft wheat ending stocks because of a positive export outlook. * A day earlier FranceAgriMer and the French farm ministry each slashed their estimate of this year's wheat area following winter damage. * Dryness in west Europe has added to crop concerns and dealers said showers in the past week were not yet sufficient to boost plant growth and raise water reserves. * "We are monitoring rainfall in Europe and we are yet to get very large volumes," said Cedric Weber of French grains consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole (ODA). * "In France we need the rain to continue for the week to improve the water situation because we have low reserves." * Initial surveys by ODA suggested crop conditions in France were less favourable than a year ago. There were poor ratings in the northeast, the area worst hit by winter frost, and mixed indications in other regions, Weber said. * In exports, port data showed a rare cargo of French wheat for Mexico loaded on Tuesday. * In a latest international tender, results were pending for an Algerian tender to buy milling wheat for June. * On the rapeseed market, European futures edged lower in line with early-day weakness in U.S. soybeans after setting a new 14-month high on Tuesday. * Paris May rapeseed was down 3.50 euros or 0.7 percent at 498.25 euros. On Tuesday the contract had risen to 508.50 euros, a contract high and a highest front-month level since Jan. 31, 2011, after the U.S. government cut forecasts of U.S. soybean stocks and South American soybean harvests. GERMANY * Germany's market was mixed but once again holding well over French prices because of continued strong feed wheat prices. * Old crop standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 225 euros a tonne with buyers around 223 euros. New crop wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was down one euro at 211 euros with buyers around 209 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 233 euros a tonne with buyers at around 231 euros. * "Very strong demand continues for feed wheat from animal feed manufacturers," one trader said. "This means large volumes of bread wheat is being sold as feed wheat." * "Wheat is just a commodity and producers do not care who uses it, it will get sold for the highest price." * Demand for feed wheat has been brisk in Germany for weeks following sluggish feed grain exports from the Black Sea region. * Rain fell in key north German grain belts in the past week reducing worry that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. More showers are forecast up to Sunday. * "The winter kill this year has emerged as a more serious problem than first thought and is also discouraging farmers from selling their old crop stocks," another trader said. "This is further supporting prices in the face of the strong demand from animal feed makers." * Prices at 1153 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.00 1.50 +0.72 195.25 7.55 London wheat 171.90 1.40 +0.82 153.65 11.88 Paris maize 216.50 -0.25 -0.12 197.25 9.76 Paris rape 498.25 -3.50 -0.70 421.50 18.21 CBOT wheat 633.00 7.25 +1.16 671.25 -5.70 CBOT corn 639.00 4.25 +0.67 654.75 -2.41 CBOT soybeans 1427.50 1.50 +0.11 1207.75 18.19 Crude oil 101.46 0.44 +0.44 98.83 2.66 Euro/dlr 1.3146 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent: Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)