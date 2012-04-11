UPDATE 1-EU wheat supported by weather worry, firm demand

(Updates prices after U.S. opening) HAMBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - European milling wheat futures were supported by weather concerns, tightening supply and steady export demand on Wednesday, although rain in the past week had removed some bullish momentum, dealers said. * Some wheat contracts in the benchmark Paris market drifted down in late afternoon trade after U.S. wheat and soybean futures struggled to remain in positive territory in early Wednesday Chicago trade. * Europe's benchmark wheat, the Paris May contract, was up 0.75 euro or 0.3 percent at 209.25 euros ($270) by 1556 GMT. But Paris new crop November wheat lost earlier gains and fell 1.0 euro or 0.4 percent to 202.25 euros. * "The market is taking a breather," Clement Gauthier of French consultancy Horizon Soft Commodities said. "There is buying interest out there but after the USDA report and its non-revision of the U.S. corn balance it's not as easy to be very bullish." * Paris prices had ended lower on Tuesday as U.S. grain markets retreated under pressure from a bigger-than-expected U.S. government corn stocks forecast and broad losses in commodities. * The European market was still supported by uncertainty over the next crop given dry conditions in western Europe following severe frost in February. But recent rain in some countries including France and Germany has helped ease fears of dryness damage to grain plants. * Support came from forecasts of tighter French supplies. * French farm agency FranceAgriMer cut its forecast of French 2011/12 soft wheat ending stocks because of a positive export outlook. * A day earlier FranceAgriMer and the French farm ministry both cut their estimate of this year's wheat area following winter damage. * Some dealers said showers in the past week were not yet sufficient to boost plant growth and raise water reserves. * "We are monitoring rainfall in Europe and we are yet to get very large volumes," said Cedric Weber of French grains consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole (ODA). * "In France we need the rain to continue for the week to improve the water situation because we have low reserves." * Initial surveys by ODA suggested crop conditions in France were less favourable than a year ago. There were poor ratings in the northeast, the area worst hit by winter frost, and mixed indications in other regions, Weber said. * In exports, port data showed a rare cargo of French wheat for Mexico loaded on Tuesday. * In a latest international tender, results were pending for an Algerian tender to buy milling wheat for June. * On the rapeseed market, European futures edged lower in line with weakness in U.S. soybeans. * Paris May rapeseed was down 4.0 euros or 0. 8 percent at 497 .75 euros. O n Tuesday the contract had risen to 508.50 euros, a contract high and a highest front-month level since Jan. 31, 2011, after the U.S. government cut forecasts of U.S. soybean stocks and South American soybean harvests. GERMANY * Germany's market was mixed but once again holding well over French prices because of continued strong feed wheat prices. * Old crop standard milling wheat crop for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 225 euros a tonne with buyers around 223 euros. New crop wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was down one euro at 211 euros with buyers around 209 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 233 euros a tonne with buyers at around 231 euros. * "Very strong demand continues for feed wheat from animal feed manufacturers," one trader said. "This means large volumes of bread wheat is being sold as feed wheat." * "Wheat is just a commodity and producers do not care who uses it, it will get sold for the highest price." * Demand for feed wheat has been brisk in Germany for weeks following sluggish feed grain exports from the Black Sea region. * Rain fell in key north German grain belts in the past week reducing worry that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. More showers are forecast up to Sunday. * "The winter kill this year has emerged as a more serious problem than first thought and is also discouraging farmers from selling their old crop stocks," another trader said. "This is further supporting prices in the face of the strong demand from animal feed makers." * Prices at 1556 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 209.25 0.75 +0.36 195.25 7.17 London wheat 172.00 1.50 +0.88 153.65 11.94 Paris maize 215.50 -1.25 -0.58 197.25 9.25 Paris rape 497.25 -4.50 -0.90 421.50 17.97 CBOT wheat 626.50 0.75 +0.12 671.25 -6.67 CBOT corn 633.25 -1.50 -0.24 654.75 -3.28 CBOT soybeans 1416.50 -9.50 -0.67 1207.75 17.28 Crude oil 102.09 1.07 +1.06 98.83 3.30 Euro/dlr 1.31307 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent. Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)