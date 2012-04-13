European wheat higher on weather risks, demand

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in western Europe were steady to higher on Friday, supported by overnight gains in Chicago, brisk physical demand and weather concerns in both Europe and the United States. * Prices were curbed by slower-than-expected growth in China, which raised concerns about a key driver of the global economy and a leading commodities consumer. * On the Paris futures market, May milling wheat was up 1.00 euro or 0.48 percent at 210.75 euros a tonne by 1156 GMT. New-crop November was up 0.75 euros or 0.37 percent at 204.00 euros. * U.S. wheat futures added nearly 2 percent at Thursday's close in Chicago on concerns about frost damage in the United Sates, then traded little changed on Friday as the Chinese growth figures dampened buying. * The U.S. frost reinforced weather concern in Europe, where the return of rain in the past week has yet to reassure operators fearing this year's harvest will be dented by a combination of drought and frost. * "We're already facing a problem with the next crop at a time when ending stocks are low," a French futures dealer said. "We know the situation is not good in France, Germany and Poland, and it's not good either in Bulgaria or Romania." * Analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday cut its forecasts again for winter grain crops in the European Union this year due to the impact of both frost and drought, putting projected soft wheat output below last year's drought-affected crop. * Other operators said it was still too early to make firm forecasts, with winter damage still unclear in some countries and with plants still to go through spring. * "There is a scenario under which everything could go well and another one which is very worrying," a French trader said. * "We'll have to wait another two to three weeks to know more," he said, adding this uncertainty was keeping Paris prices range-bound. * Demand from importers like Algeria and from feed makers in the European Union was also supporting prices, operators said. * Algeria bought at least 200,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat this week and several traders said French wheat could claim the sale after cheaper South American grain was rejected recently in Algeria on quality grounds. * Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its outlook for French soft wheat exports outside the EU this season to 9 million tonnes, contributing to a cut in its ending stocks forecast to 2.1 million tonnes. [ID:ID:nL6E8FB1O0] GERMANY * Germany's market was stronger in line with the rise in Paris and once again holding well over French prices because of continued high German feed-wheat prices. * Old-crop standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up three euros on late Thursday levels at 230 euros a tonne, but with a lack of sales offers making prices difficult to assess. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale well above milling wheat, but unchanged at 235 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 233 euros. * "Milling wheat is being sucked into the animal feed market which is making milling trading increasingly difficult," one trader said. * "Milling prices are having to stay well over Paris levels to even have a hope of attracting sellers." * Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have a larger than expected grain requirement because of unexpectedly low cereals exports from the Black Sea region this winter. * Rain fell in key north German grain belts in the past week, reducing worry that the recent dry spell will damage grain plants. Isolated showers are forecast from Friday to Tuesday * I think we are still on course for a reasonable, average harvest," one analyst said. "The next real German crop indication will come from the crop forecast from the national farm cooperatives group in the next two weeks." SPAIN * In Spain, drought damage to the durum wheat crop had sparked interest in imports as operators anticipate a deficit. * Spanish farmers and dealers say that recent rain has fallen too late to salvage more than half of the durum wheat crop, mainly grown in the sun-scorched south, and would turn the country into a net importer for the first time in decades. * Spain had an exportable surplus of 350,000 tonnes in the 2011/12 marketing year of durum - which is mainly used to make pasta - but is on course for a deficit of 200,000 tonnes in 2012/2013. * "New crop positions are already being worked on, mainly from Canada and France," said Philip Werle, a partner in the Northstar brokerage in Seville. * Preliminary data suggest crop damage may be up to 70 percent in Andalucia, the region that produces most of Spain's durum, and up to 50 percent in regions that normally grow 40 percent of the soft wheat harvest. * No damage has yet been reported in regions producing 60 percent of Spain's soft wheat. * Prompt feed wheat in leading grains port Tarragona - a benchmark in Spain - was quoted at 232 euros/tonne, unchanged from Tuesday. * Prices as of 1156 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.75 1.00 +0.48 202.50 4.07 London wheat 178.00 2.35 +1.34 153.65 15.85 Paris maize 216.75 0.75 +0.35 196.75 10.17 Paris rape 498.75 -0.50 -0.10 438.25 13.80 CBOT wheat 638.50 -0.75 -0.12 652.75 -2.18 CBOT corn 638.75 1.25 +0.20 646.60 -1.21 CBOT soy 1440.50 -0.50 -0.03 1198.50 20.19 Crude oil 103.34 -0.30 -0.29 98.83 4.56 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.00 -0.20 1.30 1.57 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Martin Roberts in Madrid; editing by James Jukwey)