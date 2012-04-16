Rain relief curbs European wheat prices

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in western Europe were steady to lower on Monday as rain relieved dry growing belts, but the market was underpinned by persistent concerns about crop prospects and steady demand for dwindling old-crop supply. * Crop-friendly rain in U.S. growing regions also weighed on Chicago wheat futures, adding to pressure on European prices. * Economic concerns fuelled by slowing Chinese growth and rising Spanish government bond yields also dampened investor appetite, although a related drop in the euro was supportive for European grain prices. * May milling wheat was unchanged on the day at 209.00 euros ($270) a tonne by 1238 GMT, while new-crop November shed 1.50 euros or 0.74 percent at 200.00 euros on beneficial rainfall. * Rains in the past week and showers forecast this week are expected to ease stress on plants in western Europe after a long dry spell that threatened to exacerbate damage to crops that had already endured severe winter frost. * "The rain has come at a favourable moment for plants after the dry winter, but water stress persists across much of the country, especially in the north-east," a French trader said. * Some operators said weather damage was could push France's crop to below last year's drought-hit level, but others said it was too early to predict the summer's harvest. * "Either things could get worse with dryness, or else it could rain enough for the situation to be revived," another trader said. * In oilseeds, European rapeseed was pressured by a slight fall in soybeans due to a firm dollar and concern about the economy in China, the world's top soy importer, which cooled a U.S. soy market after it climbed last week to its highest level in more than seven months. * May rapeseed edged down 0.75 euros or 0.15 percent at 494.50 euros after hitting a 14-month high last week at 508.50 euros. * But operators said rapeseed continued to be firmly underpinned by tight supply and crop damage in Europe as well as for soybean exporters in South America. GERMANY * Germany's market was little changed, holding well over Paris prices because of continued high feed wheat prices. * Old crop standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 229 euros a tonne, with buyers around 227 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, up 2 euros at 237 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 235 euros. * "The unbroken demand for feed wheat continues to support milling wheat prices," one German trader said. "With feed wheat premiums so firm, it looks like a lot of milling wheat will again be sold for feed this week." * Feed makers in several EU countries are thought to have a larger-than-anticipated grain requirement because of unexpectedly low cereals exports from the Black Sea region this winter. * Import demand was noted from Poland, with continued talk that the country had suffered winter-kill damage to its crop. * "The Poles ... are appearing in the east German market as buyers for old crop, raising belief that some extra supply cover is being taken because of worry their new crop has suffered damage," another German trader said. * German traders reported Czech feed wheat trading at around 205 euros a tonne ex-store close to the Czech/Polish border. * Rain in the past week and forecast showers this week eased worry a recent dry spell would damage grain plants. * "People remain concerned about the level of frost damage to German grains, which is still becoming apparent," another trader said. "The water supply has improved, although the picture is very different regionally." SPAIN * Spanish physical wheat was little changed as dealers reported low volumes, with buyers wary of stepping into a uncertain and expensive market. * "Trading has been hand-to-mouth and will presumably pick up in the next couple of weeks so people can cover needs for May, but no one is talking beyond that," said a report from the Mercolleida commodities exchange. * Feed compounders were reported more interested in maize, which is slightly cheaper and more easily available than wheat now that permits for importing non-EU Black Sea wheat have expired. * Crisis-hit feed makers and livestock farmers were said to be reeling under the impact of escalating soybean meal prices, up about 21 percent for the year so far. * Some dealers reported that recent rains had encouraged some farmers to sell old crop stocks amid a slightly less pessimistic outlook for the forthcoming harvest. * Prompt imported feed wheat was quoted at 230-232 euros a tonne in top grains port Tarragona, which compares to deals reported at 232 euros last Thursday. * High prices have sparked interest in new crop feed wheat, offered at 212 euros per tonne for September, and in sorghum, offered at 198 euros/tonne for November. * Prices as of 1238 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 209.00 0.00 +0.00 202.50 3.21 Paris maize 215.25 -0.75 -0.35 196.75 9.40 Paris rape 494.50 -0.75 -0.15 438.25 12.84 CBOT wheat 617.25 -6.25 -1.00 652.75 -5.44 CBOT corn 623.00 -6.25 -0.99 646.60 -3.65 CBOT soy 1426.50 -10.25 -0.71 1198.50 19.02 Crude oil 102.92 0.09 +0.09 98.83 4.14 Euro/dlr 1.30 0.04 +2.90 1.30 0.69 ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Martin Roberts in Madrid, editing by Jane Baird)