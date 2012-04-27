EU wheat edges up, rapeseed climbs towards highs

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - European milling wheat futures were slightly higher on Friday while rapeseed prices advanced towards a 15-month peak set earlier this week.

* May milling wheat in Paris was 1.50 euros or 0.71 percent higher at 212.50 euros a tonne by 1222 GMT, with traders stressing activity in the contract continued to wane as its expiry on May 10 approached.

* New-crop November was up 1.50 euros or 0.75 percent at 202.00 euros.

* Chicago wheat futures edged higher following Thursday’s 1.5 percent rise on extreme temperatures in some U.S. wheat-growing areas.

* “There is not a lot going on,” a French futures dealer said. “We had seen some feed demand from northern Europe but this has faded and there’s not much physical activity now.”

* May feed wheat futures in London rose 1.60 pounds or 0.9 percent to 179.00 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concern about crop prospects in the eastern European Union.

* “While the west of the region has received beneficial rainfall that should limit further losses, the east is still suffering from drier than normal conditions,” merchant Gleadell said in a market note.

* German feed wheat was again quoted way above bread wheat prices with the continuing demand from animal feed makers helping to keep Germany’s market way above Paris.

* Unconfirmed market talk continued that a rare shipment of about 60,000 tonnes of Romanian feed wheat is bound for Germany or a neighbouring north European country.

* Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 232 euros a tonne with buyers at around 230. But dealing was difficult as producers preferred to sell milling wheat for feed.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 239 euros a tonne with buyers at around 237 euros.

* “Milling wheat is again going for feed today,” one German trader said. “There is talk that feed makers have started buying from the Black Sea region, with a big ship of feed wheat possibly arriving from Romania, but this is not cooling prices yet.”

* “Some dealers have the attitude that even if a large shipment is on the way from Romania it will only provide relief for a week or so and that feed makers will have to start buying again. Old crop supplies are tight.”

* German prices were also supported by continued purchasing interest by Poland, with Polish dealers mainly active in east German regions.

* Rain in much of Germany this week has eased fears that wheat plants will suffer from recent dry weather. More dryer weather with only isolated showers and higher temperatures is forecast up to Tuesday.

* German new crop prices are well below old crop. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale at 211 euros a tonne with buyers at 209 euros.

* Rapeseed futures in Paris rose as it recovered from a bout of selling in the previous session on the back of a continuing rally for U.S. soybeans, which hit fresh highs since 2008.

* May rapeseed was up 5.00 euros or 1.00 percent at 506.00 euros.

* “The soybean market remains well supported,” the dealer said. “People are continuing to track crop estimates in South America and the weekly U.S. exports were very decent.”

* May rapeseed in Paris reached 514.00 euros a tonne on Wednesday, a near 15-month high for a front month, before pulling back on Thursday.

* “We’re at very high price levels. Even if the operators remain bullish, a producer whose crop is not looking too bad is going to cash in from time to time.”

* Rapeseed also continued to be driven by its own fundamentals, with the prospect of a smaller harvest this year after winter weather damage.

* Analyst Strategie Grains forecast the crop would fall to a six-year low of 17.6 million tonnes, below the current outlook of Oil World. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Alison Birrane)