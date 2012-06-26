UPDATE 1-EU wheat scores new 1-year high on dry U.S. weather

(Updates prices) PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - European wheat futures continued to climb on Tuesday, scoring a new one-year high, fuelled by a rally in U.S. grains on concerns over further stress to crops from heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest. * November milling wheat on the Paris futures market gained 1.25 euro or 0.6 percent to 226.25 euros a tonne by 1558 GMT, after touching a new one-year high on the contract of 228.75 euros a tonne. * U.S. corn futures were headed for their biggest two-day rally in two years on Tuesday as unrelenting heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest threatened daily damage to what was initially expected to be a record harvest. * Euronext brokers noted that sellers on the futures market were mainly growers trying to benefit from the surge in prices while buyers tended to be financial players, which boosted the rise in prices. * "We are in a typical weather market. We are following forecasts as often as we can," one trader said, noting that these sometimes changed rapidly with forecasts now pointing to dry and hot weather in the U.S. Plains against wetter conditions that had been predicted recently. * Activity continued strong on European milling wheat futures with more than 38,000 lots exchanged by 1600 GMT. On Monday it recorded its highest daily volume since it began trading, with 48,198 lots. * In London, November feed wheat was stable at 168.00 pounds. * The London contract had risen as much as 10 percent from last week's low of 153.75 pounds to reach 169.00 pounds on Monday and again on Tuesday. * New-crop corn futures in Chicago shot up by the daily maximum 40 cents in the previous session, pulling wheat higher, as hot, dry conditions expected this week threatened to add to stress on Midwest crops. * In addition to spillover support from corn, wheat has also been supported by similar concerns over hot, dry weather in the Black Sea region this spring. * A sharp cut to the supply outlook of the Russian government and leading analyst SovEcon fuelled Monday's market surge, raising the prospect of less ample supply next season from one of the world's top wheat exporters. * But rain is expected in Russia's key southern agricultural regions in the coming days, the state weather forecaster and an analyst said on Tuesday, while some European traders said Monday's forecasts of a wheat crop below 50 million tonnes were too pessimistic at this stage. * Traders said the focus would remain on the U.S. crop outlook and that weather risks there were preventing a significant pullback on grain markets. * "We had huge volumes yesterday. There was a real drive upwards on the back of U.S. weather. It wouldn't surprise me if when the U.S. wakes up we start to creep back up again," a London dealer said. * Tunisia's state grains agency is tendering to buy five cargoes of 25,000 tonnes each of soft wheat from optional origins for shipment in August and September, traders said on Tuesday. Prices as of 1605 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 226.00 1.00 +0.44 195.25 15.75 London wheat 168.00 0.00 +0.00 153.65 9.34 Paris maize 206.00 1.00 +0.49 197.25 4.44 Paris rape 483.75 1.50 +0.31 421.50 14.77 CBOT wheat 723.75 -0.50 -0.07 671.25 7.82 CBOT corn 607.50 16.25 +2.75 654.75 -7.22 CBOT soybeans 1464.00 -3.00 -0.20 1207.75 21.22 Crude oil 78.96 -0.25 -0.32 98.83 -20.11 Euro/dlr 1.25 -0.02 -1.68 1.30 -3.59 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Anthony Barker)