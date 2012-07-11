UPDATE 1-EU wheat hits contract high after USDA, then drops

(Adds sharp market rise after USDA report) HAMBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - European wheat futures hit fresh contract highs on Wednesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed the outlook for corn supply in the United States in the wake of the worst drought in a quarter of a century in the Midwest grain belt, but prices fell back in late trade. * Paris benchmark wheat markets faltered in the late afternoon as initial surprise at the extent of the USDA's revision faded and dealers viewed the USDA forecasts as confirming trade estimates. U.S. grains markets also fell from earlier highs, weakening European prices. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market closed down 1.5 euro or 0.6 percent at 247.00 euros a tonne, off an earlier contract high of 254.25 euros. * U.S. Corn surged more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the USDA cut its production estimate by 12 percent as the worst drought in nearly 25 years in the U.S. Midwest took a heavy toll on the crop, pulling U.S. wheat price up about 1-1/2 percent. * But U.S. markets came off their highs late in the European session. * "The report gave the market a jolt but given that this level of corn yield had already been priced in it doesn't change things fundamentally," Sebastien Techer of grains consultancy Agritel said, referring to the USDA's major cut to its corn yield forecast to 144 bushels an acre from 166 last month. * But the USDA's revisions, including a cut to Russia's wheat crop, underlined tightening global supply. * "The USDA confirmed what the market knew but what the market thinks is not very rosy," Techer said. "It confirms that the world grain balance as a whole is going to be a lot tighter than last year." * The cash market in France remained supported by frequent showers that were fuelling concerns about an impact on France's wheat harvest and exports. * "No one wants to commit on the quality of the crop, it's raining every day," a cash broker said. * "People are worried about whether we'll get 11 percent protein in Poitou-Charentes," he added, referring to the western French region which supplies early-season exports. * The possible harvest impact was causing particular concern as France's west coast port of La Pallice was expected to load wheat for Algeria this month after a recent export sale, traders said. GERMANY * In Germany, prices moved in tandem with the rise and fall in Paris and U.S. markets after the USDA report with traders also noting strong demand from British buyers for old crop wheat. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down two euros at 249 euros a tonne with buyers at around 248 euros. * "The USDA report underlined the tightener supplies likely in the world grain markets," one German trader said. "We are moving very closely with international markets rather than local factors with everyone's attention on the drought losses in the U.S. Midwest." * Strong demand for German milling wheat was seen from British buyers. * "There is evidently concern that the very wet weather in Britain will mean a later harvest than expected," another German trader said. "It looks like this is creating late season demand for wheat from Britain, but old crop wheat supplies are pretty tight across all of north Europe." * The outlook for Britain's wheat crop has deteriorated in recent weeks with scant sunshine and abundant rains diminishing yield prospects. The UK experienced its wettest June since records began in 1910. * German feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, unchanged at 256 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 254 euros. * This continued a pattern seen in recent months with feed wheat prices supported by constant demand from feed manufacturers. * Prices at 1617 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 247.25 -1.25 -0.50 195.25 26.63 London wheat 187.00 1.75 +0.94 153.65 21.71 Paris maize 227.25 -0.75 -0.33 197.25 15.21 Paris rape 511.50 -3.50 -0.68 421.50 21.35 CBOT wheat 804.75 0.00 +0.00 671.25 19.89 CBOT corn 706.50 -12.00 -1.67 654.75 7.90 CBOT soybeans 1591.75 1.25 +0.08 1207.75 31.79 Crude oil 86.09 2.18 +2.60 98.83 -12.89 Euro/dlr 1.22 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; editing by Keiron Henderson)