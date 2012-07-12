FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat futures rise in line with U.S. prices
July 12, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

European wheat futures rise in line with U.S. prices

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 12 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Thursday in
step with U.S. prices as crop concerns came back to the fore following a U.S.
government report on supply and demand.
    * A two-year low for the euro against the dollar also provided support for
Paris prices. 
    * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market added
3.25 euros or 1.32 percent to 250.00 euros ($310) a tonne by 1120 GMT, a
psychological threshold for the contract.
    * It struck a contract high of 254.25 euros on Wednesday after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) slashed its outlook for the U.S. corn supply
due to a severe drought, before grain markets slipped later in the day.
    * "We are anticipating a rebound in the Chicago session later, even though
we are already at historically high prices in Europe," a futures dealer said.
    * Weather also supported the cash market in France as frequent rain fuelled
concerns about the quality of the wheat harvest that is under way in the
European Union's top producer, with worries focused on the west coast that
provides early-season exports from France.
    * Operators fear that snags in the harvest could spoil opportunities for
exporting that have been created by crop problems in the Black Sea region. 
    
    GERMANY
    * In Germany, prices followed the upward moves in Paris and Chicago, with
export prospects also improving as the euro weakened.
    * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale up 3 euros at 253 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 251 euros.
    * "Both buyers and sellers seem rather unsettled by the sharp swings in
prices in the last couple of days," one German trader said. "But I expect
stronger farmer selling in Germany if prices hold above the 250 euro mark as
this is an attractive level for farmers."
    * "German export prospects are also improving as the euro keeps on falling
and the harvest outlooks in Russia and Ukraine continue to darken."
 
    * German feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed
grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, offered
for sale up 4 euros at 260 euros a tonne for nearby delivery, with buyers at
around 258 euros.
    * "Demand from the feed sector continues, and with the weather still
forecast to be wet and cloudy throughout Germany up to Monday," another trader
said. "This means the prospects for an early start to the German wheat harvest
are fading."
    * Demand for German milling wheat was again seen from British buyers as the
start of the British harvest is also likely to be delayed. 
    
 * Prices at  1130 GMT
                                                                   
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         250.50     3.75    +1.52   195.25    28.30
  London wheat        185.00     0.35    +0.19   153.65    20.40
  Paris maize         229.25     1.00    +0.44   197.25    16.22
  Paris rape          508.50    -4.25    -0.83   421.50    20.64
  CBOT wheat          810.50     2.75    +0.34   671.25    20.74
  CBOT corn           715.50    11.50    +1.63   654.75     9.28
  CBOT soybeans      1569.75    -1.75    -0.11  1207.75    29.97
  Crude oil            84.62    -1.19    -1.39    98.83   -14.38
  Euro/dlr              1.22    -0.03    -2.70     1.30    -6.03
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

($1 = 0.8164 euros)

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
