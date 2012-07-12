UPDATE 1-European wheat futures rise in line with U.S. prices

(Adds Poland, updates prices) AMSTERDAM, July 12 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Thursday in step with U.S. prices as concerns over crops returned following a U.S. government report on supply and demand. * A two-year low for the euro against the dollar also provided support for Paris prices. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market added 5.75 euros or 2.3 percent to 252.50 euros ($310) a tonne by 1120 GMT, a psychological threshold for the contract. * It struck a contract high of 254.25 euros on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) slashed its outlook for the U.S. corn supply due to a severe drought, before grain markets slipped later in the day. * Weather also supported the cash market in France as frequent rain fuelled concerns about the quality of the wheat harvest, which is under way in the European Union's top producer. Concerns were focused on early-season exports from the west coast. * Operators fear that problems with the harvest could spoil opportunities for exporting, which have been created by adverse weather in the Black Sea region - a major producer. * However, weather conditions were expected to improve next week, forecaster Meteo France said, which should help a restart of the harvest. * The European Union this week granted export licences for 98,000 tonnes of soft wheat, taking the total since the beginning of the 2012/13 (July-June) season to 200,000 tonnes, official data showed on Thursday. * The European Union awarded this week the entire volume of 611,252 tonnes available for the third quarter under its main annual wheat import quota, an official at the EU's executive said on Thursday. * Traders reported demand for French maize from short-covered buyers from North and Southern Europe. GERMANY * In Germany, prices followed the upward moves in Paris and Chicago, with export prospects also improving as the euro weakened. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 5 euros at 255 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 253 euros. * "Both buyers and sellers seem rather unsettled by the sharp swings in prices in the last couple of days," one German trader said. "But I expect stronger farmer selling in Germany if prices hold above the 250 euro mark as this is an attractive level for farmers." * "German export prospects are also improving as the euro keeps on falling and the harvest outlooks in Russia and Ukraine continue to darken." * German feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, offered for sale up 5 euros at 261 euros a tonne for nearby delivery, with buyers at around 259 euros. * Demand for German milling wheat was again seen from British buyers as the start of the British harvest is also likely to be delayed. POLAND * Polish new crop wheat export prices for consignments to ports or for transport to Germany rose this week in line with strength in international markets, Polish traders said. * But Polish flour mills and animal feed producers often refused to raise their purchase offers as they hope harvest-time selling will pressure prices, Polish traders said. * Standard new crop Polish milling wheat of 12 percent protein rose from 960 zloty a tonne (228 euros) to 1,020 zloty a tonne (238 euros) carriage paid to the ports of Gdansk and Gdynia. * Several small coastal shiploads of old crop Polish feed wheat were traded this week at 230 to 235 euros a tonne fob Polish ports. * "Old crop feed wheat is in strong demand, but only limited quantities available," another trader said. "Feed wheat prices later reached 1,000 zloty a tonne (237 euros) delivered port." * Prices at 1557 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 252.50 5.75 +2.33 195.25 29.32 London wheat 186.00 1.35 +0.73 153.65 21.05 Paris maize 232.75 4.50 +1.97 197.25 18.00 Paris rape 511.50 -1.25 -0.24 421.50 21.35 CBOT wheat 831.75 24.00 +2.97 671.25 23.91 CBOT corn 724.25 20.25 +2.88 654.75 10.61 CBOT soybeans 1581.50 10.00 +0.64 1207.75 30.95 Crude oil 85.18 -0.63 -0.73 98.83 -13.81 Euro/dlr 1.22 -0.03 -2.49 1.30 -5.83 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Alison Birrane)