UPDATE 1-EU wheat falls on rain forecast, euro zone debt concerns

(Adds Germany, updates prices) AMSTERDAM, July 24 (Reuters) - European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> tumbled on Tuesday as rain in the drought-hit U.S. grains basket and continued worries about the euro zone's debt crisis fuelled a sell-off on grain markets that have surged in the past month. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 16.75 euros or 6.3 percent at 248.50 euros by 1607 GMT, after touching a session low of 248.25 euros. * "Macro elements are weighing. Add to that forecasts of rain in the U.S. and you have enough for a correction," one trader said, adding that coming days would be critical. * The sharp pullback had taken the benchmark contract out of a steep upward channel that has held since last month. * Heavy rain hit the northern U.S. Midwest on Tuesday with more forecast in the next 10 days, triggering a wave of selling in Chicago soybean and corn futures that had hit record highs last week. * The strength of the correction, including in corn for which rain was expected to be too late to revive crops, suggested profit-taking by funds, operators said. * "A month of non-stop gains has maybe led the funds to book their profits," Cedric Weber of consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole, said. "Funds were at record long levels in soybeans and also wheat." * European shares fell and the euro hit a new two-year low against the dollar as data revealed Europe's debt crisis had caused a sharp slowdown in German factory activity. * The fall in prices also reflected some harvest pressure in France, where fieldwork was accelerating in hot, dry weather this week and with reassuring talk on yields and quality. * "The feedback is that yields are good as expected and that quality is also relatively good," Weber said. * Wheat quality has been a major concern in France after a wet spring and early summer, and a forecast return of showers towards the end of the week could revive these fears. * European rapeseed futures also fell, with November losing 3.5 percent at 498.25 euros a tonne to slip below the psychological 500-euro level, in the wake of the slide on soybean futures in Chicago. GERMANY * In Germany, prices slumped in line with the sharp falls in Paris and Chicago futures, with weakness also coming from sunnier weather in much of the country after around three weeks of repeated rain. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 12 euros at 259 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 258 euros. * "The price falls are dramatic today, both in Europe and the U.S.," one trader said. "Market participants now want to know if the rains in the U.S. will really bring a significant improvement on U.S. corn yields, or whether we are just seeing a small dip away from the recent price highs." * Germany has had repeated rain in past weeks, stopping the barley harvest and creating concern about damage to the quality of the wheat. Sunshine reappeared after a damp weekend on Monday and dry, sunnier weather is forecast to continue up to the weekend. * For the present week weather could not be better," a trader said. "Progress is again being made on the barley harvest. The wheat is also getting more sun which will help push it to ripeness and reduce concerns about quality." * Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International on Friday raised its forecast of the country's 2012 wheat crop to 23.18 million tonnes from the 22.71 million tonnes it estimated in June and so up from the 2011 crop of 22.70 million tonnes. * Prices as of 1616 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 249.00 -15.75 -5.95 195.25 27.53 London wheat 179.00 -11.50 -6.04 153.65 16.50 Paris maize 253.00 -7.00 -2.69 197.25 28.26 Paris rape 497.00 -21.25 -4.10 421.50 17.91 CBOT wheat 862.75 -50.00 -5.48 671.25 28.53 CBOT corn 774.00 -40.00 -4.91 654.75 18.21 CBOT soybeans 1628.50 -70.00 -4.12 1207.75 34.84 Crude oil 88.36 0.22 +0.25 98.83 -10.59 Euro/dlr 1.21 -0.13 -9.73 1.30 -6.92 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Jason Neely)