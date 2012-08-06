UPDATE 1-European wheat futures slightly down, follow U.S. prices

(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - European wheat futures declined in step with U.S. prices on Monday as operators were cautious ahead of a series of closely watched crop updates this week. * Soybeans led the grains complex lower as weekend rain fell on drought-hit U.S. crops, but weather-linked supply concerns including further cuts to the outlook for Russia's wheat crop still kept the market well supported. * Benchmark November milling wheat was down 1.75 euros or 0.67 percent at 259.25 euros ($320) a tonne by 1527 GMT. The contract continued to face resistance at 262 euros, a level it has failed to break in the past two weeks, traders said. * "We know we're going to have a lively week, so that's maybe making people cautious," a futures dealer said. * Grain operators awaited weekly U.S. government crop ratings due later on Monday to see whether rain in the past week has relieved parched soybean crops, ahead of monthly crop estimates on Friday. * The market will also be watching for the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday of a food security body in Russia, which may shed light on any government reaction to the country's drought-affected harvest. * A source at Russia's farm ministry said the wheat crop was now seen at 45 million tonnes, while analyst SovEcon cut its wheat crop forecast to 40.5-43 million tonnes from 46.5 million previously. * The figures highlighted deteriorating crop prospects in Russia after the drought has fuelled talk of possible export curbs. * In France, showers in northern areas at the weekend and more unsettled weather on Monday hampered harvesting and revived concerns about crop quality. * But drier, hotter conditions forecast from Tuesday could help fieldwork accelerate in northern grain belts. * Farm office FranceAgriMer estimated that just over half of the country's soft wheat crop was cut as of July 30, but traders said worries were focused on fields that are yet to be harvested. * On oilseed markets, European rapeseed futures tracked soybeans lower as the latter continued to correct from a record high last month. * November rapeseed was down 4.25 euros or 0.85 percent at 494.00 euros a tonne. GERMANY * German prices were weakened by the fall in Paris but continued to retain a hefty premium over the Euronext market on export hopes and harvest concerns. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 2 euros but well over Paris at 265 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 263 euros. * "The export outlook for German wheat remains positive with the harvest problems in Russia becoming more apparent," one trader said. * "The euro's early-week strength is disappointing, but there is some hope that some of the Saudi Arabian wheat purchases over the weekend could be sourced from Germany." * Saudi Arabia bought 290,000 tonnes of hard wheat of 12.5 percent protein from the EU, Australia, North and South America, with the seller having the option of selecting origin. * German wheat plants now need sunny, warm weather after the rainy, cool summer start. After a dull, wet weekend, much of Germany had rain on Monday. Widespread showers were also forecast for Tuesday, but drier weather from Wednesday to Friday. * Feed wheat prices dipped below milling wheat as demand from feed makers fell, traders said. * Feed wheat for August delivery in the South Oldenburg market close to the Netherlands was below Hamburg milling wheat, offered for sale at about 263 euros. Continued demand from compound feed producers in recent months had kept feed wheat above milling prices. SPAIN * The price of wheat in the key port of Tarragona fell by about 2 euros a tonne to trade around 268 euros on Friday, holding at high levels that prohibit much trade, according to agricultural exchange Mercolleida. * Essential purchases of French wheat were registered, and wheat was also offered in the northern region of Burgos as the harvest came to a close. * One trader said August would be a very quiet month in Spain, with many traders away from their desks, although some movement was possible depending on Friday's USDA report. * Prices as of 1536 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 259.00 -1.50 -0.58 195.25 32.65 London wheat 191.00 -1.00 -0.52 153.65 24.31 Paris maize 258.00 -3.00 -1.15 197.25 30.80 Paris rape 494.00 -4.25 -0.85 421.50 17.20 CBOT wheat 891.25 0.00 +0.00 671.25 32.77 CBOT corn 802.25 -7.75 -0.96 654.75 22.53 CBOT soybeans 1626.50 -29.75 -1.80 1207.75 34.67 Crude oil 91.83 0.43 +0.47 98.83 -7.08 Euro/dlr 1.24 0.03 +2.53 1.30 -4.12 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Nigel Davies in Madrid and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by Jane Baird)