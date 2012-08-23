UPDATE 1-EU wheat prices mixed, strong euro weighs

(Adds quotes, details, updates prices)

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in western Europe were mixed on Thursday as a deteriorating outlook for crops in Russia counteracted a strong euro, which hampers the competitiveness of European grain on world markets.

* By 1536 GMT, front month November milling wheat futures on the Paris-based market <0#BL2:> were 0.6 percent lower at 265.25 euros a tonne.

* U.S. corn futures eased from record highs, while soybeans and wheat gained in choppy trading, seeking fresh direction.

* News that Russia’s Agriculture Ministry cut its 2012 grain crop forecast to 75 million tonnes from 75-80 million tonnes was supportive.

* “Data out of Russia changes regularly, but the trend is definitely on the downside,” one trader said.

* The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its forecast of Russia’s wheat crop to 41 million tonnes, less than the amount produced during the 2010 drought.

* But analysts noted that the high euro, above $1.25, was penalising exports.

* The euro climbed to a seven-week high against the dollar after sources said Spain was negotiating with the euro zone over conditions for international aid, though the country has not made a final decision to request a bailout.

* Feed wheat futures in London rose, with November up 1.15 pounds or 0.6 percent at 208.00 pounds ($330) a tonne, within striking distance of a contract high of 208.75 pounds set on Wednesday.

* Dealers noted Britain’s wheat harvest remained well behind normal, although steady progress has been made in eastern regions during the last few days.

* Crop consultants ADAS said in a report the wheat harvest was 25 percent complete as of the end of Tuesday.

* “The overall picture at present indicates that yields will be well below the five-year average at 7.1 to 7.5 tonnes per hectare. Light land crops have performed better than normal, but there are a high proportion of heavy land crops that are disappointing,” the report said.

* “Quality of wheat samples harvested to date is poor.”

* German prices were underpinned as bad news about Russian crops encouraged hopes for new export demand, although gains were capped by rapid harvest progress.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered up 2 euros and holding over Paris at 272 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 270 euros.

* “Trades of 270 euros took place on Wednesday, and I would not be surprised to see business at this level today,” one German trader said. “The overall strength in U.S. grains markets continues, while the latest news about Russia’s harvest was again about a smaller-than-expected crop.”

* “The reduced Russian crop is likely to switch more export demand to Germany and other EU countries, which will be supportive for prices.”

* “There is also hope that a good part of Iran’s latest wheat purchases could be sourced in Germany.”

* Germany’s own harvest outlook changed greatly after a burst of sunshine in the past two weeks enabled fast progress to be made after repeated rain had delayed the harvest start.

* Germany’s 2012 grain harvest will rise 2 million tonnes on the year to 43.8 million tonnes, German farming association DBV said on Wednesday. Despite problems with repeated summer rain, a satisfactory crop has been gathered, which will cover demand, the association said.

* “I estimate that about 95 percent of the German wheat harvest is now finished, with the last regions in the north with about 20 percent of their area still on the fields,” another trader said. “I think this should be finished in the next couple of days.”

* “We are seeing some harvest selling pressure in parts of the country as the overall crop is said by the farmers’ association to be up around 2 million tonnes, only a matter of weeks ago a smaller crop had been expected.”

* German feed wheat prices have fallen below milling wheat. Feed wheat had been more expensive than bread wheat in previous months as constant demand from feed makers met tight supplies.

* Feed wheat for August delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands is now quoted well under milling wheat, offered for sale at 262 euros a tonne with buyers around 258 euros. ($1 = 0.6328 British pounds) (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Jane Baird)