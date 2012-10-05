UPDATE 1-Paris wheat ends lower after big trading outage

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European wheat futures ended lower on Friday after technical problems on the NYSE Liffe commodities exchange that halted trading for most of the afternoon.

* Two outages on Friday, which brought to three the number of trading stoppages this week on Paris and London agricultural commodity futures, marked an otherwise lacklustre session in which many operators were absent due to an annual European grain gathering being held in Edinburgh, Scotland.

* The markets were first halted around lunchtime before resuming shortly after, but then saw a near four-hour stoppage later in the afternoon, which NYSE Liffe attributed to a “technical issue” without giving further details.

* Trading finally resumed 10 minutes before the regular closing time.

* “It was a case of getting a settlement price for the market,” a French futures dealer said of the move to resume trading just before closing.

* Benchmark November milling wheat settled down 1.25 euros or 0.48 percent at 259.00 euros a tonne, as it continued to consolidate in a support zone between 258 and 260 euros.

* The market was pressured by a fall in U.S. wheat, which tracked weakness in corn as harvesting progressed and forecaster Informa Economics raised its outlook for the U.S. corn crop.

* The European wheat market remained underpinned by brisk French exports and tightening global supply, as reinforced by declining prospects for the upcoming wheat crop in Australia.

* There was little reaction to an announcement by Russia doubling its target for sales of grain intervention stocks this year.

* “It’s not major news as we know Russia is already coming to the end of its export run,” another dealer said, referring to the country’s dwindling export surplus after a drought-hit harvest. “It’s designed to lower domestic prices but for us it doesn’t make much of a difference.”