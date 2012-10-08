FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European wheat edges lower, U.S. report eyed
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 8, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

European wheat edges lower, U.S. report eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged lower in subdued
trade as the market looked ahead to U.S. government crop estimates this week for
a fresh view on the extent of drought disruption to grain supply.
    * The decline was sharper in rapeseed futures, hit by improving yield
prospects in the U.S. soybean harvest and economic worries that pushed crude oil
prices lower and could reduce demand for biodiesel.
    * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was
down 0.50 euros or 0.19 percent at 258.50 euros ($340) a tonne by 1123 GMT,
remaining in a longstanding support zone around 260 euros.
    * "At a time when it is competitive on the world market, European wheat has
little scope to fall on the (Paris) market," grains consultancy Agritel said in
a note. 
    * "However, upward potential is being countered by the state of the world
economy, which explains why prices for the November contract remain in a tunnel
between 255 and 265 euros."
    * In monthly data, the French farm ministry on Monday lowered its estimate
of this year's soft wheat crop in France to 35.9 million tonnes from 36.5
million previously, while also trimming its outlook for the maize crop.
 
    * But grain markets were focused more on monthly U.S. Department of
Agriculture estimates due on Thursday, which will give a fresh indication on the
drought-hit U.S. corn and soybean harvests.  
    * Expectations of better soybean yields than feared during the drought
pushed Chicago soy futures lower and put pressure on Paris rapeseed. 
    * November rapeseed was down 5.00 euros or 1.03 percent at 481.50
euros a tonne.    
 * Prices as of 1135 GMT
                                                                   
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         258.50    -0.50    -0.19   195.25    32.39
  London wheat        198.40    -0.65    -0.33   153.65    29.12
  Paris maize         236.75    -2.25    -0.94   197.25    20.03
  Paris rape          480.75    -5.75    -1.18   421.50    14.06
  CBOT wheat          859.75     2.25    +0.26   671.25    28.08
  CBOT corn           742.50    -5.50    -0.74   654.75    13.40
  CBOT soybeans      1541.00   -10.50    -0.68  1207.75    27.59
  Crude oil            88.75    -1.13    -1.26    98.83   -10.20
  Euro/dlr              1.30    -0.04    -3.03     1.30    -0.02
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
($1 = 0.7657 euros)

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac;
editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.