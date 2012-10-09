FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat rises ahead of USDA report, tight outlook
October 9, 2012

EU wheat rises ahead of USDA report, tight outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on
Tuesday in light trade as operators waited for a U.S. Department
of Agriculture report this week that is expected to show further
cuts in crop projections in Australia and Russia.
    * A Reuters poll last week forecast wheat production in
Australia to fall by more than 1 million tonnes, or 5 percent,
from the government's latest estimate of 22.5 million tonnes,
and down 27 percent from last year's record high of 29.5
million. 
    * European exporters should benefit from the lower harvests
in the world's second and third-largest exporters but traders
said despite some hefty sales recently to heavy buyers like
Egypt the jump in demand was yet to happen.
    * "We are the cheapest in the world but there is no demand,"
a French trader said.
    * Syria issued a tender on Tuesday to buy 100,000 tonnes of
milling wheat but the war torn country is not a traditional
buyer of French wheat. 
    * Morocco is also expected to come back in the market but
traders say the government's import refund is not attractive
enough at the moment to trigger deals for French wheat.
    * U.S. wheat in Chicago also continued to garner support
from a tightening supply outlook. December wheat rose 0.9
percent to $8.69 a bushel, after closing up 0.4 percent the
previous day.
    * In Europe, Paris-based milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were
higher with benchmark November up 0.7 percent at 261.50
euros a tonne by 1140 GMT.
    * "It's a lull market, not to say boring," one trader said,
noting that prices have remained near 261 euros for weeks. 
    * Many French wheat traders were in Algeria on Tuesday as
part of a trip organised by France's grain export group to
present the local grain's quality.
    
    Prices at 1150 GMT
        
 Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct      
                                                                     
 Paris wheat           261.00  -0.25   -0.10   202.50   28.89
 London wheat          202.50   0.85   +0.42   153.65   31.79
 Paris maize           235.25  -2.75   -1.16   196.75   19.57
 Paris rape            483.25  -2.25   -0.46   438.25   10.27
 CBOT wheat            873.50  -7.75   -0.88   652.75   33.82
 CBOT corn             745.00   3.00   +0.40   646.60   15.22
 CBOT soy             1581.25   7.00   +0.44  1198.50   31.94
 Crude oil              90.16   0.18   +0.20    98.83   -8.77
 Euro/dlr                1.30   0.03   +2.18     1.30   -0.02
 * Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds
 per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
 
 (Reporting by Valerie Parent; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
