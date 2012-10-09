FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EU wheat rises ahead of USDA report, tight outlook
October 9, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-EU wheat rises ahead of USDA report, tight outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds details)
    PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on
Tuesday in light trade as operators waited for a U.S. Department
of Agriculture report this week that is expected to show further
cuts in crop projections in Australia and Russia.
    * A Reuters poll last week forecast wheat production in
Australia to fall by more than 1 million tonnes, or 5 percent,
from the government's latest estimate of 22.5 million tonnes,
and down 27 percent from last year's record high of 29.5
million. 
    * European exporters should benefit from the lower harvests
in the world's second and third-largest exporters but traders
said despite some hefty sales recently to heavy buyers like
Egypt the jump in demand was yet to happen.
    * "We are the cheapest in the world but there is no demand,"
a French trader said.
    * Syria issued a tender on Tuesday to buy 100,000 tonnes of
milling wheat but the war torn country is not a traditional
buyer of French wheat. 
    * Morocco is also expected to come back into the market but
traders say the government's import refund is not attractive
enough at the moment to trigger deals for French wheat.
    * Paris-based milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were higher
with benchmark November up 0.7 percent at 261.50 euros a
tonne by 1609 GMT.
    * Operators noted that prices have remained near 261 euros
for weeks. 
    * "It's a consolidation, there are not enough reasons to
rise much higher," a Euronext trader said.
    * In Chicago prices also continued to garner support from a
tightening supply outlook. December wheat rose 0.64
percent to $8.66-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.4 percent the
previous day.
    * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to
buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin feed barley for shipment in
December, European traders said on Tuesday. 
    * European rapeseed futures were also higher, moving
in the wake of higher U.S. soybeans and crude oil prices,
breaking 486.50 euros resistance, before waning slightly. 
    
    Prices at 1 609 GMT 
    
 Product            Last    Change  Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
 Paris wheat           261.25    1.50    +0.58   202.50   29.01 
 London wheat          202.00    0.35    +0.17   153.65   31.47 
 Paris maize           240.50    2.75    +1.16   196.75   22.24 
 Paris rape            486.25    4.75    +0.99   438.25   10.95 
 CBOT wheat            877.25    6.00    +0.69   652.75   34.39 
 CBOT corn             743.75    1.75    +0.24   646.60   15.02 
 CBOT soy             1558.25   10.25    +0.66  1198.50   30.02 
 Crude oil              92.15    2.82    +3.16    98.83   -6.76 
 Euro/dlr                1.29    0.02    +1.59     1.30   -0.59 
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
 pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
 
 (Reporting by Valerie Parent; writing by Sybille de La Hamaide;
editing by Robin Pomeroy and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
