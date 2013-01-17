UPDATE 1-European wheat turns lower in wake of U.S. futures

(Updates with afternoon fall, adds weekly EU exports/imports) PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European wheat prices turned lower in late trade on Thursday in the wake of a fall on U.S. markets on technical selling and hit by expectations of a record-large soybean crop in Brazil. * A rise of the euro against the dollar, which hampers European grains' competitiveness on world markets, was also pressuring prices. * The Benchmark March contract on the Paris-based European milling wheat futures market <0#BL2:> closed 2.75 euros or 1.1 percent lower at 247.75 euros ($330) a tonne after 252.25 euros in earlier trade. * U.S. wheat was 0.8 percent lower at 7.78-3/4 a bushel. * The European Union this week granted export licences for 340,000 tonnes of soft wheat, taking the total since the beginning of the season to 10.4 million tonnes, up from 7.7 million at the same stage last season, official data showed on Thursday. * The volume was higher than expected in the market. * But in a sign of waning competitiveness of EU wheat, mainly in southern EU markets, the EU also cleared licences to import 89,000 tonnes of wheat under its quotas, including 51,000 tonnes for a sub-quota of U.S. wheat and 25,000 tonnes from Canada. * Brokers reported heavy demand on the French cash market for feed wheat to northern Europe. * Maize futures were lower with front month March off 2.00 euros at 240.75 euros a tonne. * Rapeseed prices were pulled down by the fall on U.S. soybeans markets in volatile intraday trade. The front month February closed 3.00 euros a tonne or 0.65 percent lower at 461.25 euros a tonne. GERMANY * German wheat retained large premiums over Paris because of export hopes, lack of farmer selling and high feed wheat prices. * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro but over Paris at 266 euros a tonne with buyers at around 264 euros, with prices still adjusting to last moment weakness in Paris trade on Wednesday. * "Premiums over Paris remain firm because of the expectation of export sales in coming months as Russia and Ukraine have all but gone from the export market and Argentina seems to be having weather problems," one German trader said. "But the firmer euro this week is a great barrier to immediate export prospects." * "There is a lack of farmer and origination trader selling in some regions as people think that with the tight supply outlook, prices could move upward in the near future." * Repeated demand and tight supplies again kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices. * Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged and above milling wheat at 270 euros a tonne with buyers at 267 euros. * "There is steady feed wheat demand for nearby deliveries in January, February and the first half of March," a trader said. "This is meeting scarce sales offers and so generating high prices." * Prices as of 1730 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 247.75 -2.75 -1.10 250.25 -1.00 London wheat 215.00 -0.50 -0.23 210.25 2.26 Paris maize 240.75 -2.00 -0.82 237.75 1.26 Paris rape 461.25 -3.00 -0.65 456.25 1.10 CBOT wheat 778.00 -7.00 -0.89 778.00 0.00 CBOT corn 726.00 -5.25 -0.72 698.25 3.97 CBOT soybeans 1425.25 -11.25 -0.78 1418.75 0.46 Crude oil 95.46 1.22 +1.29 91.82 3.96 * All contracts front month except third month for London wheat. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Alison Birrane and Keiron Henderson)