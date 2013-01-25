UPDATE 1-European wheat rebounds in step with Chicago futures

(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rebounded in afternoon trading on Friday as an export-fuelled rise in Chicago helped Paris prices come off an earlier two-week low. * Benchmark March milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 2.00 euros or 0.81 percent at 248.75 euros ($340) a tonne by 1626 GMT. It earlier fell to 245.00 euros, a level last touched on Jan. 11. * U.S. wheat turned higher after weekly export sales came in well above the range of trade estimates. * "The weekly U.S. exports were good," a French futures dealer said. "The rise makes sense." * Paris wheat had earlier been hit by an 11-month high for the euro against the dollar, which made grain from the euro zone more expensive in dollar-priced export markets, and the euro's strength helped keep gains smaller than in Chicago. * An uneven trend in grain markets this week also reflected uncertainty over crop prospects, as operators assess conditions for upcoming South American corn and soybean harvests, as well as the risk for U.S. wheat plants from persisting drought. * "There is a battle going on over the weather in terms of forecast models and how to analyse conditions," the French dealer said. "The rain hasn't been abundant in the United States. In South America, yields should be decent but some rain would do some good to the corn." * Export activity in Europe remained healthy, despite accelerating U.S. sales. * Weekly EU export data on Thursday showed 364,000 tonnes of licences were awarded, slightly ahead of the average weekly volume so far this season of 360,000 tonnes. * In France, there was a long line-up of loadings scheduled at the country's top grain port of Rouen, including several cargoes bound for Algeria, the top buyer of French wheat. GERMANY * German wheat continued to retain large premiums over Paris because of export hopes, lack of producer selling and high feed wheat prices. * Standard milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro and over Paris at 264 euros a tonne with buyers at around 262 euros. Prices were marked up to reflect the afternoon strength in Paris. * "There is still perception that the west EU will have to shoulder more of the global export burden in early 2013 so overall the feeling continues that we will see good demand, a tight supply balance and so firm prices early in the new year," one German trader said. * "This export perception is still based on hope rather than evidence of major new export sales, but the brisk number of EU wheat export licences this week show that EU wheat is in demand despite the strength of the euro." * Repeated demand and tight supplies again kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices. * Feed wheat for February-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale down 2 euros and above milling wheat at 270 euros a tonne with buyers at 268 euros. * German buyers are thought to be among the applicants for the large volume of EU wheat import licences applied for in recent weeks, traders said. * "I think we are likely to see feed wheat imports into north Germany for the feed industry in coming weeks and months along with large imports of corn," another trader said. * Prices as of 1633 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris maize 238.00 0.25 +0.11 197.25 20.66 Paris rape 476.00 0.75 +0.16 421.50 12.93 CBOT wheat 777.50 9.00 +1.17 671.25 15.83 CBOT corn 723.25 -1.00 -0.14 654.75 10.46 CBOT soybeans 1439.00 3.75 +0.26 1207.75 19.15 Crude oil 95.74 -0.21 -0.22 98.83 -3.13 Euro/dlr 1.35 0.13 +11.05 1.30 3.84 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by William Hardy and Keiron Henderson)