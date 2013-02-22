FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat up in step with U.S. prices
February 22, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

European wheat up in step with U.S. prices

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - European milling wheat prices edged higher on
Friday, supported by strong U.S. grain markets, but volumes were thin as traders
awaited the trend in Chicago later in the day.
    * Benchmark May milling wheat on the Paris Euronext futures market
was 0.25 euro or 0.1 percent higher at 238.50 euros a tonne by 1213 GMT.
    * "We are typically going to wait for Chicago to open and see whether they
confirm the surge on the soybean market. That's what will lead prices," a
Euronext trader said.
    * Chicago soybeans rose for a fifth consecutive session to hit a
three-and-a-half-month high on Friday on strong demand from top importer China
and tight U.S. old-crop supplies. 
    * U.S. wheat edged higher as a snowstorm in the U.S. Plains brought relief
to the drought-stricken winter crop.
    * Operators pointed to the low level of the euro and strong export
demand as supporting elements.
    * The European Union this week granted export licences for a hefty 589,000
tonnes of soft wheat, far above the weekly average of nearly 380,000 tonnes,
taking the total since the beginning of the season to 12.7 million tonnes.
    * Port data also shows hefty loadings of wheat at French ports, notably for
Morocco. 
    * The euro fell on Friday after the European Central Bank announced banks
would make 62.8 billion euros worth of early repayments of three-year banking
sector loans. 
     
    GERMANY
    * German wheat was showing a weaker tone, once more quoted well over Paris
on expectations of tight supplies before the new harvest, but with premiums
falling in the last week as the international supply outlook appeared better
than feared.
    * Standard milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale unchanged but well over Paris at 254 euros a tonne with buyers at around
251 euros.
    * Selling premiums of around 11 euros over Paris were being requested, down
from 15 euros last week.
    * "The market has been firm in recent weeks and months because of the belief
that we would see tight wheat supplies at this time of the season with the exit
of Russia and Ukraine from export markets expected to transfer export business
to West Europe including Germany," a German trader said. 
    * "But other origins are cheaper. We saw from the tender news this week that
other exporting countries are offering lower prices than us and are taking the
business." 
    * Egypt bought U.S. wheat in a tender on Wednesday, traders did not even
make offers of French or German wheat. Australian wheat was
bought by Iraq, again with no German wheat offered. Iran also
bought Australian wheat. 
    * EU wheat consumers are currently turning to imports from the U.S. and
Brazil as they are cheaper than domestic EU supplies, Germany's leading grain
trading house Toepfer International said on Friday. 
    * Continued demand and low supplies kept feed wheat prices around or even
above milling wheat in parts of Germany, repeating a pattern seen in past months
in both Germany and neighbouring Poland.
    * Feed wheat for February-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near
the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged at 258 euros a tonne with buyers
at about 256 euros.
    * Although wheat is still about 20-25 euros per tonne more expensive than
corn (maize), some compound feed formulas require a certain volume of wheat,
which continues to support current feed wheat prices, Toepfer said.
 * Prices as of 1307 GMT
                                                                 
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris maize         224.75     0.75    +0.33   197.25    13.94
  Paris rape          474.75     1.25    +0.26   421.50    12.63
  CBOT wheat          723.00     1.75    +0.24   671.25     7.71
  CBOT corn           691.50     0.75    +0.11   654.75     5.61
  CBOT soybeans      1502.50    14.75    +0.99  1207.75    24.40
  Crude oil            93.17     0.33    +0.36    98.83    -5.73
  Euro/dlr              1.32     0.11    +8.77     1.30     1.71
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana
Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
