UPDATE 1-European wheat up in step with U.S. prices
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2013 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-European wheat up in step with U.S. prices

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European wheat prices rose
further in afternoon trade on Tuesday, supported by a dip in the
euro against the dollar and firm U.S. markets, traders said. 
    * Benchmark May milling wheat on the Paris Euronext 
futures market was 2.75 euro or 1.2 percent higher at 236.00
euros a tonne by 1640 GMT
    * "There is no real news. The market mainly rises on a
recovery in competitiveness linked to the low euro," a trader
said.
    * The euro traded near a seven-week low against the dollar
on fears that an electoral stalemate in Italy, the euro zone's
third-largest economy, could leave its economic reform efforts
in tatters and reignite the euro zone's broader debt crisis.
    * "The overall fundamental tone for grains remains bearish,"
 analyst FCStone said. "With demand in the international market
easing and rumours of Egyptian buying remaining light through
year-end the market is suggesting that the current pace for
export licences will diminish shortly here in Europe," it said.
    * Chicago Board of Trade soft red wheat and Kansas hard red
winter prices firmed, with bargain buyers pulling prices off the
eight-month lows hit on Monday.
    * Recent precipitation in Kansas, the largest producer of
hard red winter wheat allowed some relief to dry crops, but will
not be sufficient to compensate the water deficit since the
beginning of last summer, French analyst Agritel said.    
    * Russia's winter grain plantings are in worse condition
than the multi-year average, the head of Russia's Grain Union
said on Tuesday, adding pressure on Russia's modest harvest
prospects for this year. 
    
    GERMANY
    * German wheat was again quoted well over Paris prices on
belief supplies will be tight before the new harvest, but with
premiums falling as EU wheat lost competitiveness in export
markets.
    * Standard milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale up 1 euro and well over Paris at 253 euros a
tonne with buyers at around 251 euros. 
    * Selling premiums of around 10 euros over Paris were being
requested in Hamburg, down from 15 euros earlier in February.
    * "U.S. wheat has suddenly become by far the cheapest supply
in international export markets which has weakened but not
removed expectations that EU wheat will see more export sales in
coming months," one German trader said. "Large volumes of Indian
wheat are mopping up demand for cheaper lower-quality supplies."
    * Another trader added: "The weaker trend in the euro today
is very welcome but U.S. wheat looks very price-competitive in
global markets at the moment."
    * Continued demand and low supplies kept feed wheat prices
around or even above milling wheat in parts of Germany,
repeating a pattern seen in past months in both Germany and
neighbouring Poland.
    * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale down 2 euros at
256 euros a tonne with buyers at about 254 euros.
    * "There are signs of hefty imports into Germany of feed
wheat and maize in the last month and people expect this to
continue," the second trader said
    
 * Prices as of 1725 GMT
                                                                                           
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris maize         225.00     2.00    +0.90   197.25    14.07
  Paris rape          465.50    -0.50    -0.11   421.50    10.44
  CBOT wheat          703.25     4.00    +0.57   671.25     4.77
  CBOT corn           704.50    11.00    +1.59   654.75     7.60
  CBOT soybeans      1447.25    -4.00    -0.28  1207.75    19.83
  Crude oil            92.44    -0.67    -0.72    98.83    -6.47
  Euro/dlr              1.30    -0.03    -2.31     1.30     0.73
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg
and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Jason Neely and
Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
