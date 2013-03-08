European wheat up underpinned by Chicago prices

AMSTERDAM, March 8 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged higher on Friday, supported by a rebound at the overnight close in Chicago, but stayed near an eight-month low in cautious trading ahead of closely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture crop forecasts. * Benchmark May milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.75 euros or 0.32 percent at 231.75 euros a tonne by 1200 GMT. On Thursday, it touched a lowest level on the contract since July 2 at 230.25 euros. * Chicago wheat rose sharply on Thursday in a bounce from a near nine-month low, before edging down on Friday. * "Operators are waiting for the USDA report to be published later today in order to evolve in their strategy," French consultancy Agritel said, noting that Paris prices were holding for now at technical support levels. * Analysts and traders are not expecting sweeping revisions to the USDA's monthly U.S. and world forecasts but as usual any unexpected changes could trigger price movements. The data is due at 1700 GMT. * The focus could be on soybeans, with operators expecting the USDA to cut projected stocks due to adverse weather in Argentina and robust demand for tight U.S. supply. * "With a fall in both U.S. and world stocks, the USDA report could generate a fresh price rally," French consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole said of soybeans. * Wheat prices have been weighed down this week by growing signs of a recovery in global supply. * However, brisk weekly wheat exports in both the European Union and the United States suggested the pullback in prices was stirring demand. GERMANY * Dealing in Germany's market was restrained as some participants took to the sidelines ahead of the release of the key USDA late on Friday. * Standard milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro at 248 euros a tonne with buyers at around 246 euros, with prices marked up to reflect the strength in Paris. * "Quite a few people decided to take to the sidelines today as the USDA report is issued so late in the day," one German trader said. "The USDA report is published at 1800 European time which gives only half an hour for people to react before the Paris market closes." * German prices continued to hold above Paris levels because of tight supplies and continued export hopes, although recent favourable estimates of wheat output have weakened premiums, dealers said. * "U.S. wheat still looks the cheapest on world markets but the high volume of 607,000 tonnes of EU wheat export licences awarded in the last week is encouraging," another trader said. * "The total licences included 241,000 tonnes taken by traders in Germany possibly for recent sales to Saudi Arabia but also possibly to be used for exports from eastern EU states like Romania." * EU wheat export licences taken in one country can be used to export wheat from any EU state. * Continued demand and tight supplies kept feed wheat prices close or above milling wheat in parts of Germany. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale down 1 euro at 253 euros a tonne with buyers at 251 euros. * Prices as of 1312 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct London wheat 0.00 -197.00 -100.00 153.65 -100.00 Paris maize 219.50 0.50 +0.23 197.25 11.28 Paris rape 470.75 -0.25 -0.05 421.50 11.68 CBOT wheat 688.00 1.25 +0.18 671.25 2.50 CBOT corn 716.75 5.25 +0.74 654.75 9.47 CBOT soybeans 1502.00 -1.50 -0.10 1207.75 24.36 Crude oil 91.02 -0.54 -0.59 98.83 -7.90 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.10 +8.02 1.30 1.01 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)