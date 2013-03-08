UPDATE 1-European wheat at new 8-month low after USDA report

(Updates with late fall after USDA report) AMSTERDAM/PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - European wheat futures turned downwards in late trading on Friday to set a new eight-month low after a closely watched U.S. government report raised wheat supply by more than expected. * In monthly supply/demand estimates issued shortly before the close in Paris, the U.S. Department of Agriculture did not make dramatic revisions but pressured wheat markets by increasing projected wheat stocks in the United States and worldwide. * It also cut soybean production in Argentina by less than anticipated and raised world soy stocks. Corn prices were supported by a slight cut in global stocks and the absence of an increase to U.S. supply, but was not enough to spill over into wheat and soy. * "Overall it's a rather bearish report," a French dealer said. "World wheat stocks were increased by 1 percent when the market saw them being unchanged. That is what is weighing on wheat." * Benchmark May milling wheat on the Paris futures market settled 0.3 percent lower at 230.25 euros a tonne, just off a low of 230 euros hit at the close. It was the second straight session in which the contract set a lowest level since July 2. * New-crop November touched a lowest level in more than eight months at 206.00 euros. * Wheat prices have been weighed down this week by growing signs of a recovery in global supply. * However, brisk weekly wheat exports in both the European Union and the United States suggested the pullback in prices was stirring demand. * In France, weekly crop ratings from farm agency FranceAgriMer showed sowing of spring barley picked up last week, with 20 percent of the area sown by March 5, up from just 7 percent the prior week, although still down from 35 percent a year earlier. * Sunny weather late last week and early this week was expected to have accelerated fieldwork after a wet winter in northern France, although the return of showers since the middle of this week may slow spring planting again. * The main concern for western European crops remains the UK, where extremely wet weather since last year has hampered planting. The winter wheat area in England and Wales is down 25 percent on year at 1.39 million hectares, the Home-Grown Cereals Authority said on Friday. GERMANY * Dealing in Germany's market was restrained, with some operators deciding to hold back until Monday before reacting to the USDA estimates. * Standard milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro at 248 euros a tonne with buyers at around 246 euros, with prices marked up to reflect the strength in Paris. * "Quite a few people decided to take to the sidelines today as the USDA report is issued so late in the day," one German trader said. * German prices continued to hold above Paris levels because of tight supplies and continued export hopes, although recent favourable estimates of wheat output have weakened premiums, dealers said. * "U.S. wheat still looks the cheapest on world markets but the high volume of 607,000 tonnes of EU wheat export licences awarded in the last week is encouraging," another trader said. * "The total licences included 241,000 tonnes taken by traders in Germany possibly for recent sales to Saudi Arabia but also possibly to be used for exports from eastern EU states like Romania." * EU wheat export licences taken in one country can be used to export wheat from any EU state. * Prices as of 1758 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 230.00 -1.00 -0.43 248.75 -7.54 London wheat 199.25 0.00 +0.00 210.25 -5.23 Paris maize 219.75 0.75 +0.34 237.75 -7.57 Paris rape 470.50 -0.50 -0.11 456.25 3.12 CBOT wheat 679.50 -7.25 -1.06 778.00 -12.66 CBOT corn 717.75 6.25 +0.88 698.25 2.79 CBOT soybeans 1500.00 -3.50 -0.23 1418.75 5.73 Crude oil 91.24 -0.32 -0.35 91.82 -0.63 * Front-month contracts except second month for Paris and London wheat. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)