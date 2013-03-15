FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat futures at one-week highs
March 15, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

European wheat futures at one-week highs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 15 (Reuters) - European wheat futures continued to trade at one-week highs
on Friday, buoyed by healthy demand, but a pause in a U.S. rally and technical resistance in
Paris kept gains modest.
    * May milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.25 euros or 0.11 percent at
234.75 euros a tonne by 1228 GMT. It earlier rose to 235.25 euros, the highest level since March
6 and just above a one-week top of 235.00 euros set on Thursday.
    * The benchmark contract faced technical resistance between 235 and 236 euros which it would
need to breach in order to reverse a bearish trend that had culminated in an eight-month low
last Friday, dealers said.
    * U.S. wheat rose for a sixth straight session on Thursday to hit a two-week high but eased
on Friday.  
    * U.S. wheat has been bolstered by growing demand for export and from domestic animal-feed
and ethanol manufacturers, while the European market has also been showing healthy export
activity.
    * "Exports are going along nicely over here while the U.S. wheat market has recovered with
their exports and also ethanol and feed demand," a French dealer said.
    * U.S. weekly wheat export sales reported on Thursday hit a two-year high, while European
Union wheat export licences remained well above the average pace this season, even if they
lagged the previous week's level. 
    * The European market may struggle to break out of its current range until closely watched
U.S. government stocks and planting estimates on March 28, unless there are significant changes
in crop conditions before then, dealers said.
    
    GERMANY
    * German wheat held premiums over Paris because of a belief that supplies will be tight
before the large new 2013 crop arrives, with a lack of competition assisting German exports.
    * Standard milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro at
249 euros a tonne with buyers at around 247 euros.
    * "Prices are drifting a little today but overall are maintaining premiums of around 14
euros over Paris," one trader said. "The outlook for exports from Germany is still positive in
coming months to destinations like Iran, Saudi Arabia and Libya as Russia and Ukraine are not
exporting."
    * A ship is due in a German port next week to load at least 55,000 tonnes of wheat for
shipment to Iran, German traders said on Friday. Another ship was also thought
to be loading wheat for Libya.
    * Germany's own harvest outlook is good, keeping new crop wheat well below old crop.
    * Germany will harvest 23.5 million tonnes of wheat of all types in summer 2013, up 5.4
percent from 22.3 million tonnes in 2012, the German Farm Cooperatives Association said on
Wednesday in its first harvest estimate. 
    * New crop wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 216
euros a tonne.
    * Continued demand and tight supplies kept feed wheat prices close or above milling wheat in
parts of Germany.
    * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was
offered for sale unchanged at 253 euros a tonne with buyers at 251 euros.

    
 * Prices as of 1252 GMT
                                                                                                                
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 #VALUE!
  Paris maize         224.50     0.50    +0.22   197.25    13.81
  Paris rape          464.00     3.50    +0.76   421.50    10.08
  CBOT wheat          723.50    -1.25    -0.17   671.25     7.78
  CBOT corn           717.75     1.25    +0.17   654.75     9.62
  CBOT soybeans      1441.00     5.50    +0.38  1207.75    19.31
  Crude oil            93.65     0.62    +0.67    98.83    -5.24
  Euro/dlr              1.31     0.10    +8.04     1.30     1.03
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne,
London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
    







 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam,
editing by William Hardy)

