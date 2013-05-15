FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European wheat edges up, weaker euro supports prices
May 15, 2013

European wheat edges up, weaker euro supports prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 15 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged higher on
Wednesday, underpinned by weakness in the euro, as the market awaited fresh
indications on the outlook for harvests in the northern hemisphere.
    * Trading was hesitant as operators set the prospect of a sharp rebound in
global grain supply this year against weather risks for developing crops.
    * "Grains and oilseeds markets will continue to be buffeted by climate
near-term despite the heavy 2013/14 (supply) outlook," brokerage INTL FC Stone
Europe said in a note.
    * After digesting bigger-than-expected forecasts for 2013/14 U.S. stocks and
a record slow pace of U.S. corn planting due to cold and wet weather, markets
were awaiting clearer indications about crops.
    * Dry weather in Russia and Ukraine remained a concern and to a lesser
extent cool temperatures and local flooding in France, the European Union's top
grain producer and exporter.
    * November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.75
euros or 0.36 percent at 210.75 euros a tonne, after it held the pivotal
210-euro level at Tuesday's close.
    * A six-week low for the euro against the dollar, as data showed a
bigger-than-expected contraction of the euro zone economy, lent some support for
Paris prices and helped them resist a fall in U.S. grain futures.  
    * In the absence of major news, benchmark Paris prices hovered above the
pivotal 210-euro level that has alternately acted as a support and resistance
point in the past week.
    * "Matif (Paris) wheat was again centred on its 210-euro level which has
recently been working as a magnet, with prices moving on either side of this
level but then slowly coming back to (it)," Arnaud Saulais of Starsupply
Commodity Brokers said.
    * Farm office FranceAgriMer trimmed its forecast of French soft wheat stocks
at the end of the 2012/13 crop year to 2.5 million tonnes from 2.6 million seen
last month, as it raised expected exports within the European Union.
 
    * But the forecast stocks would still be up 10 percent on 2011/12.
 
 * Prices at 1145 GMT
                                                                    
  Product                 Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
 
  Paris wheat             211.00     1.00    +0.48   202.50     4.20
  Paris maize             215.75    -0.25    -0.12   196.75     9.66
  Paris rape              431.50     1.00    +0.23   438.25    -1.54
  CBOT wheat              706.50    -4.25    -0.60   652.75     8.23
  CBOT corn               651.25    -1.25    -0.19   646.60     0.72
  CBOT soy               1410.75    -4.00    -0.28  1198.50    17.71
  Crude oil                93.20    -1.01    -1.07    98.83    -5.70
  Euro/dlr                  1.29    -0.01    -0.41     1.30    -0.69
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and
CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by
Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
