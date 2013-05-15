European wheat edges up, weaker euro supports prices

AMSTERDAM, May 15 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday, underpinned by weakness in the euro, as the market awaited fresh indications on the outlook for harvests in the northern hemisphere. * Trading was hesitant as operators set the prospect of a sharp rebound in global grain supply this year against weather risks for developing crops. * "Grains and oilseeds markets will continue to be buffeted by climate near-term despite the heavy 2013/14 (supply) outlook," brokerage INTL FC Stone Europe said in a note. * After digesting bigger-than-expected forecasts for 2013/14 U.S. stocks and a record slow pace of U.S. corn planting due to cold and wet weather, markets were awaiting clearer indications about crops. * Dry weather in Russia and Ukraine remained a concern and to a lesser extent cool temperatures and local flooding in France, the European Union's top grain producer and exporter. * November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.75 euros or 0.36 percent at 210.75 euros a tonne, after it held the pivotal 210-euro level at Tuesday's close. * A six-week low for the euro against the dollar, as data showed a bigger-than-expected contraction of the euro zone economy, lent some support for Paris prices and helped them resist a fall in U.S. grain futures. * In the absence of major news, benchmark Paris prices hovered above the pivotal 210-euro level that has alternately acted as a support and resistance point in the past week. * "Matif (Paris) wheat was again centred on its 210-euro level which has recently been working as a magnet, with prices moving on either side of this level but then slowly coming back to (it)," Arnaud Saulais of Starsupply Commodity Brokers said. * Farm office FranceAgriMer trimmed its forecast of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2012/13 crop year to 2.5 million tonnes from 2.6 million seen last month, as it raised expected exports within the European Union. * But the forecast stocks would still be up 10 percent on 2011/12. * Prices at 1145 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 211.00 1.00 +0.48 202.50 4.20 Paris maize 215.75 -0.25 -0.12 196.75 9.66 Paris rape 431.50 1.00 +0.23 438.25 -1.54 CBOT wheat 706.50 -4.25 -0.60 652.75 8.23 CBOT corn 651.25 -1.25 -0.19 646.60 0.72 CBOT soy 1410.75 -4.00 -0.28 1198.50 17.71 Crude oil 93.20 -1.01 -1.07 98.83 -5.70 Euro/dlr 1.29 -0.01 -0.41 1.30 -0.69 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Anthony Barker)