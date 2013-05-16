FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat slips on U.S. fall, hesitates on weather
May 16, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat slips on U.S. fall, hesitates on weather

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - European wheat futures inched
lower on Thursday as the market adjusted to overnight losses in
Chicago, but movements remained hesitant as operators sought
clearer indications of the prospects for this summer's northern
hemisphere harvests.
    * November milling wheat on the Paris futures market
was down 0.75 euros or 0.36 percent at 209.50 euros by 1238 GMT,
as it remained in a narrow price range seen this week.
    * Chicago wheat slid by more than 2 percent at
Wednesday's close, before rising slightly on Thursday. 
    * "The market is treading water," a French cash broker said.
 "People are torn between weather risks and the outlook for
bigger supplies next season."
    * Operators are continuing to assess planting in the United
States, where rain-delayed field work is expected to pick up
this week, and the impact of dry weather in Russia and Ukraine.
    * Dry and hot weather will persist in Russia's key
agricultural regions, Russia's state forecaster said on
Thursday, warning of a danger of wildfires in coming days.
 
    * Weekly U.S. export data on Thursday confirmed slow demand
for old crop but showed a bigger-than-expected volume of wheat
sales for the upcoming 2013/14 marketing year. 
 
    * The European market will also be watching for weekly
export figures from the European Union issued later on Thursday.
 
       
 * Prices as of 1238 GMT
                                                                
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
 
  Paris wheat           209.50   -0.75   -0.36   250.25  -16.28
  Paris maize           216.00   -0.25   -0.12   237.75   -9.15
  Paris rape            432.00    0.00   +0.00   456.25   -5.32
  CBOT wheat            697.00    3.25   +0.47   778.00  -10.41
  CBOT corn             649.50   -1.25   -0.19   698.25   -6.98
  CBOT soy             1415.00    2.25   +0.16  1418.75   -0.26
  WTI crude oil          94.39    0.09   +0.10    91.82    2.80
  Euro/dlr                1.29    0.00   +0.19     0.00    0.00
 * Paris futures in euros per tonne, CBOT futures prices are in
 cents per bushel, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.
 
 
 


 (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing
by Keiron Henderson)

