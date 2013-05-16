EU wheat slips on U.S. fall, hesitates on weather

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - European wheat futures inched lower on Thursday as the market adjusted to overnight losses in Chicago, but movements remained hesitant as operators sought clearer indications of the prospects for this summer's northern hemisphere harvests. * November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 0.75 euros or 0.36 percent at 209.50 euros by 1238 GMT, as it remained in a narrow price range seen this week. * Chicago wheat slid by more than 2 percent at Wednesday's close, before rising slightly on Thursday. * "The market is treading water," a French cash broker said. "People are torn between weather risks and the outlook for bigger supplies next season." * Operators are continuing to assess planting in the United States, where rain-delayed field work is expected to pick up this week, and the impact of dry weather in Russia and Ukraine. * Dry and hot weather will persist in Russia's key agricultural regions, Russia's state forecaster said on Thursday, warning of a danger of wildfires in coming days. * Weekly U.S. export data on Thursday confirmed slow demand for old crop but showed a bigger-than-expected volume of wheat sales for the upcoming 2013/14 marketing year. * The European market will also be watching for weekly export figures from the European Union issued later on Thursday. * Prices as of 1238 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 209.50 -0.75 -0.36 250.25 -16.28 Paris maize 216.00 -0.25 -0.12 237.75 -9.15 Paris rape 432.00 0.00 +0.00 456.25 -5.32 CBOT wheat 697.00 3.25 +0.47 778.00 -10.41 CBOT corn 649.50 -1.25 -0.19 698.25 -6.98 CBOT soy 1415.00 2.25 +0.16 1418.75 -0.26 WTI crude oil 94.39 0.09 +0.10 91.82 2.80 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.00 +0.19 0.00 0.00 * Paris futures in euros per tonne, CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)