May 17, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

European wheat flat as market watches weather, planting progress

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 17 (Reuters) - European wheat futures were flat in thin
business on Friday as the market sought firmer indications of crop prospects and
as a grain forum in France kept many traders away from their desks.
    * Benchmark November milling wheat was unchanged on the day at
208.50 euros a tonne by 1139 GMT.
    * A grain forum at the southern French port of Sete reduced activity and
reinforced a lull in the market seen this week.
    * The European market failed to get clear direction from Chicago, where corn
edged higher and wheat was little changed. 
    * Grain markets have been digesting weather conditions for northern
hemisphere crops, notably for corn now being planted in the United States and
for wheat in dry parts of Russia and Ukraine.
    * "For U.S. corn planting, people say that it is accelerating but what does
that mean?," a French futures dealer said. "It's difficult to know when you're
not on the ground."
    * Operators will scrutinise a weekly U.S. government crop report on Monday
for evidence of planting progress. 
    * The market will also be watching for updated U.S. planting estimates from
private forecaster Informa Economics later on Friday, traders said.
    * Drier conditions this week are expected to have allowed U.S. farmers to
step up corn planting after a slowest pace on record, but forecast rain this
weekend could stall work.
    * Some rain is expected to have reached dry parts of southern Russia and
Ukraine this week, but analysts say more is needed in the coming days to avert
yield damage.  
    * "A year ago, drought at this time of year resulted in the loss of around a
quarter of the Russian grain harvest and drove wheat prices up significantly
from mid-June. It is therefore well worth keeping an eye on how the weather
develops in Russia," Germany's Commerzbank said in a note.    
 * Prices at 1206 GMT
                                                                       
  Product                   Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat             208.50     0.00    +0.00   202.50     2.96
  Paris maize             216.25     0.50    +0.23   196.75     9.91
  Paris rape              437.00     0.50    +0.11   438.25    -0.29
  CBOT wheat              685.75    -2.00    -0.29   652.75     5.06
  CBOT corn               642.25     0.75    +0.12   646.60    -0.67
  CBOT soy               1434.25     6.75    +0.47  1198.50    19.67
  Crude oil                95.65     0.49    +0.51    98.83    -3.22
  Euro/dlr                  1.29     0.00    -0.10     1.30    -0.67
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and
CBOT in cents per bushel.

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by
Anthony Barker)

