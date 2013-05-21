EU wheat at new 11-month low on better crop outlook

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark European wheat prices slipped to a new 11-month low on Tuesday as they remained under pressure from signs of improved crop conditions in major grain producing countries. * November milling wheat in Paris was down 0.75 euros or 0.37 percent at 202.50 euros a tonne by 1155 GMT. * It earlier fell to 201.25 euros, its lowest since June 18, 2012, to set an 11-month low for the second straight session. Next chart support was put at the 200-euro threshold. * Tuesday's fall confirmed the bearish trend after the drop on Monday when a public holiday in much of Europe reduced activity. * "MATIF (Paris) milling wheat should be steady to down (today) as U.S. grain markets remain under pressure after USDA released higher than expected corn plantings," Arnaud Saulais of Starsupply Commodity Brokers said. * "At the same time, rainy weather in Russia and Ukraine eased traders' fears of a new drought in eastern Europe." * U.S. corn futures also fell to an 11-month low after U.S. farmers planted the biggest-ever corn area in a single week, making up for some of the sowing delays endured this spring, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released after the close in Chicago on Monday showed. * In addition to spillover pressure from corn, wheat was pushed lower by reports of some rain in dry areas of Russia and Ukraine, as well as in forecast for showers in eastern Australia. * Rain combined with cool temperatures in France, however, was preventing some winter grain crops from catching up on growth delays accumulated during the season. * "Growth delays in France remain an issue and the harvest is set to be late," consultancy Agritel said. "The month of June will be crucial, notably for the quality aspects of the crop that are required for exports." GERMANY * In Germany, standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery was offered for sale down 1 euro at 208 euros a tonne with buyers at about 206 euros. * "Recent wet weather in much of Germany has been favourable to wheat plants and the harvest picture is improving," one German trader said. * "The harvest outlook in Germany and other major grain producing regions is looking better and it seems we will be receiving better than expected supplies this summer." * Old crop prices were hard to assess because of a lack of buyers coupled with talk one trading house was liquidating long positions because of financial problems. * Wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at about 230 euros a tonne, as much as 7 euros under trades late last week. * Feed wheat for May-June delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale well over old crop milling wheat but down 1 euro at 238 euros a tonne with buyers at around 235 euros. * Prices as of 1155 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 202.50 -0.75 -0.37 250.25 -19.08 Paris maize 214.50 -1.25 -0.58 237.75 -9.78 Paris rape 434.50 -3.00 -0.69 456.25 -4.77 CBOT wheat 675.50 -9.75 -1.42 778.00 -13.17 CBOT corn 637.00 -12.50 -1.92 698.25 -8.77 CBOT soy 1464.50 0.00 +0.00 1418.75 3.22 WTI crude oil 96.20 -0.51 -0.53 91.82 4.77 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.00 -0.21 0.00 0.00 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by James Jukwey)