FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU wheat at new 11-month low on better crop outlook
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 21, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat at new 11-month low on better crop outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark European wheat prices
slipped to a new 11-month low on Tuesday as they remained under
pressure from signs of improved crop conditions in major grain
producing countries.
    * November milling wheat in Paris was down 0.75
euros or 0.37 percent at 202.50 euros a tonne by 1155 GMT. 
    * It earlier fell to 201.25 euros, its lowest since June 18,
2012, to set an 11-month low for the second straight session.
Next chart support was put at the 200-euro threshold.
    * Tuesday's fall confirmed the bearish trend after the drop
on Monday when a public holiday in much of Europe reduced
activity.
    * "MATIF (Paris) milling wheat should be steady to down
(today) as U.S. grain markets remain under pressure after USDA
released higher than expected corn plantings," Arnaud Saulais of
Starsupply Commodity Brokers said.
    * "At the same time, rainy weather in Russia and Ukraine
eased traders' fears of a new drought in eastern Europe." 
    * U.S. corn futures also fell to an 11-month low after U.S.
farmers planted the biggest-ever corn area in a single week,
making up for some of the sowing delays endured this spring, a
U.S. Department of Agriculture report released after the close
in Chicago on Monday showed. 
    * In addition to spillover pressure from corn, wheat was
pushed lower by reports of some rain in dry areas of Russia and
Ukraine, as well as in forecast for showers in eastern
Australia.
    * Rain combined with cool temperatures in France, however,
was preventing some winter grain crops from catching up on
growth delays accumulated during the season.
    * "Growth delays in France remain an issue and the harvest
is set to be late," consultancy Agritel said. "The month of June
will be crucial, notably for the quality aspects of the crop
that are required for exports."
    
    GERMANY
    * In Germany, standard new crop milling wheat for September
delivery was offered for sale down 1 euro at 208 euros a tonne
with buyers at about 206 euros. 
    * "Recent wet weather in much of Germany has been favourable
to wheat plants and the harvest picture is improving," one
German trader said. 
    * "The harvest outlook in Germany and other major grain
producing regions is looking better and it seems we will be
receiving better than expected supplies this summer."
    * Old crop prices were hard to assess because of a lack of
buyers coupled with talk one trading house was liquidating long
positions because of financial problems.
    * Wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at
about 230 euros a tonne, as much as 7 euros under trades late
last week.
    * Feed wheat for May-June delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale well over old
crop milling wheat but down 1 euro at 238 euros a tonne with
buyers at around 235 euros.
    
 * Prices as of 1155 GMT
                                                                  
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat           202.50   -0.75   -0.37   250.25  -19.08
  Paris maize           214.50   -1.25   -0.58   237.75   -9.78
  Paris rape            434.50   -3.00   -0.69   456.25   -4.77
  CBOT wheat            675.50   -9.75   -1.42   778.00  -13.17
  CBOT corn             637.00  -12.50   -1.92   698.25   -8.77
  CBOT soy             1464.50    0.00   +0.00  1418.75    3.22
  WTI crude oil          96.20   -0.51   -0.53    91.82    4.77
  Euro/dlr                1.29    0.00   -0.21     0.00    0.00
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in
 euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.
 
 
 
 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris and
Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.