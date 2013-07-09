European wheat up in step with U.S. prices

AMSTERDAM, July 9 (Reuters) - European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> rose on Tuesday, supported by firm U.S. markets, but gains were capped by anticipation of hefty crops and the upcoming harvest, traders said. * November milling wheat was 1.50 euros or 0.78 percent higher at 195.00 euros a tonne by 1137 GMT. Traders put technical resistance at 197 euros. * "There is a small technical rebound in Chicago which helps, but the mood remains bearish with hefty upcoming crops in Russia where the harvest is in full swing and Western Europe coming soon," a Euronext trader said. * Wheat futures in Chicago extended gains on Tuesday with support from buying by China, which has booked more than 1.3 million tonnes of U.S. wheat in the past week, including its largest single-day purchase since January 2004. * Russia's farm minister on Tuesday said the country would harvest no less than 50 million tonnes of wheat this year, down from a previous official forecast of 54 million tonnes, but still far above the 8 million tonnes harvested last year. * In France, both the farm ministry and farm office FranceAgriMer in their first estimates for the 2013 crops, pegged the soft wheat harvest at 35.9 million tonnes, up around 1 percent from last year. But this was slightly below the market's estimate at around 36-37 million tonnes. * First cuttings are expected by the end of the week at the earliest in the region near the French port of La Pallice on the Atlantic coast. They are not expected to start until the end of the month in the large producing regions in the North. * Traders will be awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly report on Thursday when it announces its U.S. and global supply and demand estimates. * European commodities exchange NYSE Liffe will launch on July 15 four new futures and options contracts on the Paris-based milling wheat markets <0#BL2:> as part of an overhaul of its flagship grain futures. POLAND * Polish wheat prices fell in the last week because of low demand from domestic buyers, limited export sales and the first imports of new crop wheat from Hungary and Slovakia, traders said. * Polish new crop milling wheat fell by about 30 zloty (7 euros) a tonne in the last week to between 780 to 810 zloty (180.5 to 187.5 euros) a tonne delivered to mills. New crop export prices fell by a similar level to between 790 to 830 zloty (183 to 192 euros) a tonne. * "The first early cuttings of new crop wheat are arriving in south Poland from Hungary and Slovakia by truck, and the low prices this wheat is offered for sale at is depressing the market," one Polish trader said. * "The outlook for the 2013 crop in Poland is also positive, so buyers are waiting on the sidelines in the hope of more price falls. Hungarian wheat is being offered at 40 zloty (9 euros) a tonne cheaper than Polish wheat but only in the southern regions of Poland." * Polish old crop milling wheat prices demanded by farmers dropped by about 20 zloty (4.5 euros) a tonne to around 900 zloty (208 euros) a tonne ex-farm, while millers are offering 880 to 900 zloty (204 to 208 euros) a tonne delivered to mills, traders said. * "Fields are looking excellent, the weather in Poland is almost perfect with sunshine and temperatures this week and last week of around 27 to 30 degrees in the whole country," another trader said. "Poland is expecting another excellent grain crop." * Latest trade estimates are that Poland will harvest 9.4 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, up 6.8 percent on the year. * Prices at 1154 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 195.25 1.75 +0.90 202.50 -3.58 London wheat 167.60 0.90 +0.54 153.65 9.08 Paris maize 218.50 1.25 +0.58 196.75 11.05 Paris rape 402.50 3.00 +0.75 438.25 -8.16 CBOT wheat 665.50 5.50 +0.83 652.75 1.95 CBOT corn 698.00 6.25 +0.90 646.60 7.95 CBOT soy 1625.00 15.75 +0.98 1198.50 35.59 Crude oil 103.10 -0.04 -0.04 98.83 4.32 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.00 -0.03 1.30 -0.69 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hambburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by Jeff Coelho)