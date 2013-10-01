EU wheat follows Chicago lower on upbeat U.S. stocks report

* Nov milling wheat down 1 pct at 191.25 euros/tonne

* Euro at eight-month high also pressuring prices

* Losses capped by export demand, rain-hit sowing in Black Sea

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - European wheat futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, following weakness in U.S. grain prices, which were under pressure after a report of higher-than-expected inventories.

* But the fall in wheat was moderate as prices remained underpinned by strong international demand and risks for next year’s supply raised by rain-hit sowing in Russia and Ukraine.

* November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext market fell 1 percent to 191.25 euros ($260) a tonne by 1259 GMT, after falling to as low as 190.75 euros earlier in the session and retreating from a one-month high of 194.25 euros it touched on Monday.

* “We’re seeing a logical correction in step with Chicago and with a euro-dollar rate that is penalising exports,” one dealer on the Euronext market said. “But the strength of global demand in wheat, low availability of quality wheat in Black Sea countries and sowing problems there are limiting the pullback.”

* An eight-month high for the euro against the dollar was also contributing to Tuesday’s fall in Paris by making French wheat more expensive for export.

* Monday’s close of 193.25 euros left the wheat contract virtually unchanged over the third quarter, compared to 193.75 euros at the end of June, after pressure from harvest supply was offset by robust export demand.

* The stocks report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture pushed Chicago corn to a three-low year and soybeans to its lowest in six weeks. But the report offered some support to wheat by putting U.S. stocks below expectations, in another sign of strong recent demand.

* In Germany, premiums were firmer, with some sellers refusing to follow Paris markets down at a time of an improving export outlook for EU wheat.

* Standard milling wheat for October delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 4 euros over the Paris November wheat contract, up 1 euro.

* The risk that heavy rain will prevent farmers in Russia and Ukraine from carrying out a large part of their intended winter wheat sowings was offering further support to international wheat markets.

* “Some sellers see no fundamental reason for falling EU wheat prices at a time when crop problems are appearing in other rival exporters such as the Black Sea area,” one German trader said. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Valerie Parent in Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)