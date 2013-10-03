FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat at 2-1/2 month high on tighter global supply
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 3, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat at 2-1/2 month high on tighter global supply

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rallied on
Thursday to a two and a half month high, driven by bullish chart
signals and a tightening global supply outlook.
    * The supportive technical and fundamental factors led the
market to shrug off an eight-month high for the euro against the
dollar, which would make wheat from the euro zone more
expensive for export. 
    * November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext
market was up 3.00 euros or 1.6 percent at 195.75 euros a tonne
by 1404 GMT. It earlier rose to 196.25 euros, a level previously
reached on July 12. 
    * Thursday's gains took the benchmark contract above a
two-month high of 194.25 euros hit on Monday and saw it breach
chart resistance around 195 euros.
    * U.S. wheat was also higher to trade near a
three-month high struck earlier this week. 
    * "We're seeing a change in the market dynamic, supported by
the high pace of U.S. and EU exports, weather worries and a
global wheat supply balance that isn't all that comfortable
given limited availability of quality wheat," Alexis Poullain of
French consultancy Agritel.
    * Forecasts of crop-threatening frost in eastern Australia
have added to weather concern after frosts in Argentina and
Brazil and heavy rain that has disrupted sowing in Russia and
Ukraine.
    * On the demand side, U.S. wheat has attracted strong demand
from China and Brazil while European Union export licences so
far this season have been at a record pace.
    * A U.S. government shutdown due to a budget row prevented
the publication of latest weekly U.S. grain export sales, and
dealers said this may have contributed to buying in Paris.
    * "The blackout in the U.S. has made people a bit nervous
and led to some precautionary buying, whereas you would have
expected the market to be more cautious in the absence of the
export data," one dealer on the Euronext market said.
    * Weekly EU export data are due to be released later on
Thursday. 
    * Some traders were cautious about the rally in Paris
futures, noting that the French cash market was quiet, the
euro's strength was undermining export prospects and the
breaking of chart resistance at 195 euros needed to be confirmed
at the close.
    * Rapeseed futures in Paris eased after a jump on Wednesday
sparked by a European Union proposal for definitive anti-dumping
duties against imports of biodiesel from Argentina and
Indonesia. 
    * November rapeseed was down 1.25 euros or 0.3
percent at 364.00 euros a tonne.
    * Benchmark rapeseed futures in Paris rose as much as 3.6
percent in the previous session as traders said the anti-dumping
move could bolster demand for rapeseed, the main feedstock used
for biodiesel produced in Europe.
    
   * Prices as of 1404 GMT 
    
  Product               Last    Change   Pct Move 
                                                  
  Paris wheat           195.75    3.00   +1.56   
  Paris maize           169.00    1.75   +1.05   
  Paris rape            367.00   -1.25   -0.34   
  CBOT wheat            692.25    6.25   +0.91   
  CBOT corn             441.00    2.00   +0.46   
  CBOT soy             1287.00   13.25   +1.04  
 
  WTI crude oil         103.95   -0.15   -0.14    
  Euro/dlr                1.36           +0.36    
 
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel,
 Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil
 in dollars per barrel.
 
 
 
 (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, editing
by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
