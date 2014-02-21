EU wheat eases, but brisk exports underpin prices

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in western Europe fell back slightly on Friday after climbing to the highest levels in more than a month earlier in the week, although the market remained underpinned by strong exports.

* March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market was down 0.25 euros or 0.1 percent at 198.50 euros ($270) a tonne at 1730 GMT.

* The contract rose to a peak of 199.50 euros on both Wednesday and Thursday, the highest level since Jan. 8.

* “It may not feel like this is the start of a long bull run on wheat markets given the abundant world stock position, but there are certainly a number of political and weather factors lending support to prices in the short term,” UK merchant Frontier said in a market note on Friday.

* The EU reported 756,000 tonnes of weekly wheat export licences on Thursday, in a sharp rebound after a fall the previous week.

* Standard milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 4.0 to 4.5 euros over the Paris March contract, against 4.5 euros over on Thursday. Buyers were seeking 3.0 euros over against 3.5 euros over on Thursday.

* “The export scene remains brisk with a decent 197,000 tonnes of EU export licences taken this week in Germany against 101,000 tonnes last week,” one German trader said.

* “But the main export flows are being directed to load a large lineup of ships in the (Baltic Sea) port of Rostock rather than Hamburg, and this has weakened premiums in Hamburg slightly. There are also offers of cheaper Czech wheat in Hamburg.”

* Among ships due to arrive in Rostock in the coming week is a 38,000 dwt bulk carrier that will load wheat for Iran, traders said.

* Dealers continued to keep a close watch on developments in Ukraine, with some concern that its grain and oilseed shipments could be disrupted by the political crisis.

* Ukraine opposition leaders signed an EU-mediated peace deal with President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday, aiming to end a violent standoff that has left dozens dead and opening the way for an early presidential election this year.

* The generally good condition of wheat crops in western Europe, despite heavy rain in Britain and France, continued to act as a brake on prices. ($1 = 0.7275 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Jane Baird)