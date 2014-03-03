FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat jumps as Ukraine crisis rattles grain markets
March 3, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

EU wheat jumps as Ukraine crisis rattles grain markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - European wheat futures jumped to
their highest in almost three months on fears that a standoff
between Ukraine and Russia could disrupt trade in the two major
grain exporters.
    * May milling wheat, the most traded contract on the
Paris-based Euronext market, was up 7.75 euros or 3.9 percent at
204.25 euros ($280) a tonne at 1558 GMT. It earlier reached
205.50 euros, a level last seen on the contract on Dec. 6. 
    * On the U.S. market, Chicago wheat climbed 6 percent
to a 2-1/2 month high, and corn struck a 5-1/2 month high.
    * "What is worrying is the speed at which the situation has
deteriorated from the events in Kiev to the taking of Crimea,"
Michel Portier, head of grains consultancy Agritel, said.
    * "In terms of fundamentals, nothing much has changed. As of
Friday evening, grain loadings were proceeding normally at
Ukrainian ports, and unless there is widespread chaos in the
country these shipments should continue," he said.
    * Investors have been pricing in the risk that exports could
be disrupted by an armed conflict and by sanctions aimed at
Russia, a possibility that sent share prices in Moscow plunging
on Monday. 
    * Ukraine's new agriculture minister tried to reassure grain
markets on Monday that spring sowing for this year's harvest
would not be affected. 
    * The tensions in Ukraine have given fresh impetus to
European wheat prices after they had already hit a seven-week
high last week, supported by brisk export activity.
    * The European Union last week reported the biggest weekly
award of soft wheat export licences so far this season at
932,000 tonnes, keeping the bloc on course to set a full-year
export record. 
    * France also received a potential boost after Egypt's new
supplies minister said he would re-examine the issue of moisture
levels after the recent tightening of a tender term that has
penalised French wheat in the world's top import market.
 
    * The stricter moisture rule has been a setback for French
wheat in an otherwise strong export season. Traders said any
revision would be unlikely this season.
    
 * Prices as of 1558 GMT
                                                 
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move 
 
  Paris wheat           204.25    7.75   +3.94   
  Paris maize           221.50   -0.50   -0.23   
  Paris rape            382.50   -1.50   -0.39   
  CBOT wheat            638.75   36.50   +6.06   
  CBOT corn             474.50   11.00   +2.37   
  CBOT soy             1421.25    7.25   +0.51  
  WTI crude oil         105.12   -2.92   -2.70   
  Euro/dlr                1.38           +5.03   
 
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel,
 Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil
 in dollars per barrel.
 
    ($1 = 0.7240 euros)

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris; editing
by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
