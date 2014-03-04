EU wheat holds near 3-month high on global weather risks

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Tuesday to stay near a three-month high as harsh weather in the United States and Australia underpinned global supply concerns, despite an easing in tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

* May milling wheat, the most traded contract on the Paris-based Euronext market, was up 1.50 euros or 0.7 percent at 204.00 euros a tonne at 1726 GMT.

* On Monday, it rose as much as 4.6 percent to 205.50 euros, a level last seen on Dec. 6, as grain markets took fright at the threat of military conflict in the Black Sea region after Russian forces took control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

* Investors were reassured on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin ordered troops in western Russia to return to base after military exercises and said the use of force by Russia in Ukraine was a choice of “last resort”.

* The developments kept prices below Monday’s highs but the market found fresh support in weather risks for wheat in the United States and also Australia.

* “Prices are holding up because the U.S. market is staying at pretty high levels,” one futures dealer said. “The weather is still bad in the United States and then there are forecasts for Australia that are bit off.”

* Chicago May wheat edged higher to stay within range of Monday’s 2-1/2 month high.

* U.S. wheat crop ratings dropped following frigid temperatures and dry soils in the U.S. Plains throughout February, according to government data released on Monday.

* Moreover, a gradual end to freezing conditions is needed to prevent further damage to the wheat crop, the chief economist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

* Australian wheat production is forecast to fall 8.2 percent to 24.795 million in the 2014/15 season from 27.013 million tonnes this year as dry conditions curb yields, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural, Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said, citing the impact of drought across Australia’s east coast.

* Investors were watching developments in Ukraine given continued risk of military or trade conflict with Russia but port activity was continuing normally from Ukraine, a major maize (corn) and wheat exporter.

* Traders were awaiting the outcome of an import tender by Algeria, which was issued ahead of Monday’s price spike and due to close on Tuesday.

* Brisk sales to Algeria, the top destination for French wheat, have helped offset a tailing off in French exports to Egypt after a moisture rule change hit French prospects there.

* France received a boost after Egypt’s new supplies minister said he would re-examine the issue of moisture levels, although traders said any shift back in France’s favour would take time.