CIF Gulf Grain-Nearby soy basis weak, new-crop values firm
August 22, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

CIF Gulf Grain-Nearby soy basis weak, new-crop values firm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge
to the U.S. Gulf Coast were mixed early on Wednesday as nearby
values eased from recent highs on improved soy movement and
deferred bids were steady to firm on solid demand from
short-bought exporters, traders said.
    * Rising soybean supplies from the Delta harvest also
anchoring nearby basis values.
    * CIF corn basis bids were near steady, capped by slow
export demand but underpinned by good demand from the domestic
market.
    * CIF wheat basis bids were quietly steady.
    * Barge traffic restricted by low water on the lower
Mississippi River. Numerous vessels have run aground and
dredging was under way at some locations, which was slowing
barge movement.
    * Barge drafts restricted to 9 feet (2.7 meters) on much of
the Mississippi and barge tow sizes also restricted due to low
water. Lighter barge draft restrictions were unlikely as many
tow boats have drafts of at least nine feet.
    * Safety zone in effect near Greenville, Mississippi, with
southbound traffic restricted to daylight hours only between
mile markers 530 to 535, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
    * August-loaded soybean barges, which may not arrive at the
Gulf until early September, were lightly bid around 115 over
CBOT November, down 10 cents from Tuesday's light bids. 
    * Active buying of new-crop barges, mostly October, on
Tuesday by a short-bought major exporter lifted CIF basis for
autumn loading positions.
    * CIF basis bids for August corn barges were up 2 cents at
35 cents a bushel over CBOT September futures. September
bids were down 2 cents at 43 over.
    
    To check displays of CIF basis, click on following:
    U.S. CIF Gulf soybeans 
    U.S. CIF Gulf corn 
    U.S. CIF Gulf SRW wheat 
    U.S. CIF Gulf HRW wheat 
    
    LINKS
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   
    * U.S. grain export summary             
    * Brazil soybean export prices          
    * Brazil corn export prices             
    * U.S. barge freight                    

 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)

