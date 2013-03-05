FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CME Group announces reduced trading hours
March 5, 2013 / 3:18 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-CME Group announces reduced trading hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group Inc) on Tuesday announced it would reduce grain and oilseed trading hours, pending CFTC review, effective April 8, 2013.

CME said pending feedback from customers and interested parties, it would reduce the electronic trading on Sunday to Friday to 7:00 p.m. CST to 7:45 a.m. CST. It will provide a break in electronic trading from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

CME floor and CME Globex trading will take place from 8:30 a.m. CST to 1:15 p.m. CST, according to the CME.

Daily settlements for CME Globex and floor trading of products will be based on market activity at or around 1:15 p.m CST each day. Mini-sized corn, mini-sized soybean and mini-sized wheat will continue to trade on CME Globex and on the floor until 1:45 p.m. CST.

