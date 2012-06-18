European wheat steady as Greek relief rally fades

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in western Europe were steady to slightly higher on Monday after a broad rally, which followed election results in debt-stricken Greece, petered out. * Wheat futures in Paris were up slightly, drawing some support from a rebound in U.S. corn and wheat from Friday's heavy losses in the run-up to Sunday's Greek vote. * Markets rose early on Monday on relief that Greek parties that support a bailout deal, rather than an exit from the euro, obtained a majority, but the rally soon faded as attention turned back to euro zone debt problems, with Spain's bond yields surging again. * "Market players are evidently aware that all that has been bought once again is a little time and that the underlying problem has not been resolved," Commerzbank analysts said. * "The sovereign-debt crisis will continue to worry the market for a long time yet, which could prevent any significant increases in commodity prices," they added. * Benchmark November milling wheat in Paris edged higher in thin trade, adding 0.75 euros or 0.37 percent to 204.50 euros ($260) a tonne, consolidating near a support zone at 203-204 euros. * Chicago wheat and corn rose more sharply after a steeper fall than Paris wheat on Friday and with extra support from dry weather faced by corn crops in the U.S. Midwest. * "The whole global grain complex is reliant on the replenishment of U.S. corn stocks," a European trader said. "Today the focus is very clearly on the U.S. Midwest." * In Russia, rain is likely in key southern growing areas in coming days after showers fell this weekend, the state forecaster said.. * This could bring some relief to crops after dry, hot weather during the spring led forecasters to cut crop estimates for the 2012 harvest in Russia and Ukraine. * French consultancy Agritel said in a note on Friday it saw the Russian wheat crop at 50.5 million tonnes, at the low end of a 50-53 million range it had given previously. The new estimate was close to a 50 million tonne forecast given by U.S. consultancy AgResource. * Prices of Russian wheat for the 2012/13 season that starts in July were being discussed at $255-$260 a tonne at the main export outlet of Novorossiisk. * Russian wheat claimed part of a 250,000 tonne purchase by Iraq for shipment in August, traders said, citing Australia and Canada as the other origins bought. GERMANY * German prices were steady at late-Friday levels after relief at the Greek election result faded and more rain improved the harvest outlook. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale flat at 211 euros a tonne with buyers at around 209 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, also unchanged at 229 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 227 euros. * "The relief at the result of the Greek election has faded rather quickly with the focus turning to Spain's financial problems," one trader said. "We continue to see risk aversion." * Parts of Germany had rain over the weekend, continuing a wet fortnight that has helped to relieve grain plants after a long dry spell. * "The harvest picture is now looking much better in most of the country, but parts of the east are suffering dryness and damage is visible," another trader said. "People are still waiting to see how much rain falls this week." * Showers are forecast for much of Germany up to Friday, including in the driest eastern regions in the north eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. * The German Farm Cooperatives Association on Wednesday cut its forecast for the 2012 wheat harvest to 21.3 million tonnes, 6.2 percent down on the 22.7 million tonnes Germany harvested in 2011 after frost damage and a dry spring. Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 204.50 0.75 +0.37 195.25 4.74 London wheat 154.00 0.00 +0.00 153.65 0.23 Paris maize 188.25 2.00 +1.07 197.25 -4.56 Paris rape 460.75 4.75 +1.04 421.50 9.31 CBOT wheat 617.75 8.25 +1.35 652.75 -5.36 CBOT corn 585.25 5.75 +0.99 646.60 -9.49 CBOT soy 1387.75 11.75 +0.85 1198.50 15.79 Crude oil 83.26 -0.77 -0.92 98.83 -15.75 Euro/dlr 1.26 0.00 -0.13 1.30 -2.59 * Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7921 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Jane Baird)