EU wheat up after U.S. rise on weather woes, low euro

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - European wheat futures continued to rise on Thursday following a jump to a one-week high the previous day in Chicago on U.S. and European weather concerns, and supported by a weak euro against the dollar, traders said. * However, activity was very low as traders remained prudent after a bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture report last week that sent world grain prices plummeting and another USDA report next week, about global supply and demand. * "We are taking into account the fall in Chicago after the close of the Matif (EU futures) and the euro is helping us," a trader said. * Export sales data both for the European Union and the United States would be closely watched, traders said. * May milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 2.25 euros or 0.94 percent at 242.75 euros a tonne by 1153 GMT. * The Paris old-crop benchmark had slipped to 233.25 euros on Tuesday in a continued sell-off sparked by last Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast of large U.S. corn and wheat stocks which was followed by a four-day EU market closure for the Easter holiday. * New crop November was 0.8 percent higher at 215.75 euros. The contract broke through psychological resistance at 215 euros but failed to follow through, traders noted. * A continued cold spell in France was reinforcing concerns about the size of the new crop but also raised the risk of delays to harvesting. * The euro fell 0.24 percent to $1.282 and could be vulnerable to more losses, towards the four-month low of $1.2750 plumbed on March 27, analysts said. GERMANY * German cash market prices were supported by worry about continued unusually cold weather, with no start to warmer spring temperatures forecast in coming days. * Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 254 euros a tonne with buyers at about 253 euros. * "There is background concern about the continued cold weather but people are not talking about major problems in Germany," a trader said. "The worry is more about cut yields because of a shorter growth phase rather than winter kill." * "Yields are likely to be cut because plants are around four weeks behind expected growth because of the cold weather." * "But there is still time for plants to catch up. There is concern about frosts still forecast up to Monday, but grain plants are still in their dormant winter phase and are so less vulnerable to frost damage." * New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 223 euros a tonne. Prices at 1202 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 242.75 -0.50 -0.21 202.50 19.88 London wheat 200.50 1.20 +0.60 153.65 30.49 Paris maize 230.50 0.50 +0.22 196.75 17.15 Paris rape 473.00 3.25 +0.69 438.25 7.93 CBOT wheat 694.50 -41.50 -5.64 652.75 6.40 CBOT corn 639.00 -93.50 -12.76 646.60 -1.18 CBOT soy 1378.75 -41.00 -2.89 1198.50 15.04 Crude oil 94.80 1.30 +1.39 98.83 -4.08 Euro/dlr 1.28 -0.26 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Keiron Henderson)