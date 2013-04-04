FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat up after U.S. rise on weather woes, low euro
April 4, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 4 years

EU wheat up after U.S. rise on weather woes, low euro

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - European wheat futures continued
to rise on Thursday following  a jump to a one-week high the
previous day in Chicago on U.S. and European weather concerns,
and supported by a weak euro against the dollar, traders said.
    * However, activity was very low as traders remained prudent
after a bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture report last week
that sent world grain prices plummeting and another USDA report
next week, about global supply and demand.
    * "We are taking into account the fall in Chicago after the
close of the Matif (EU futures) and the euro is helping us," a
trader said.
    * Export sales data both for the European Union and the
United States would be closely watched, traders said.
 
    * May milling wheat on the Paris futures market was
up 2.25 euros or 0.94 percent at 242.75 euros a tonne by 1153
GMT. 
    * The Paris old-crop benchmark had slipped to 233.25 euros 
on Tuesday in a continued sell-off sparked by last Thursday's 
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast of large U.S. 
corn and wheat stocks which was followed by a four-day EU market
 closure for the Easter holiday.
    * New crop November was 0.8 percent higher at 215.75
euros. The contract broke through psychological resistance at
215 euros but failed to follow through, traders noted.
    * A continued cold spell in France was reinforcing concerns
about the size of the new crop but also raised the risk of
delays to harvesting.
    * The euro fell 0.24 percent to $1.282 and could be
vulnerable to more losses, towards the four-month low of $1.2750
plumbed on March 27, analysts said. 
    
    GERMANY
    * German cash market prices were supported by worry about
continued unusually cold weather, with no start to warmer spring
temperatures forecast in coming days.
    * Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale unchanged at 254 euros a tonne with buyers at
about 253 euros.
    * "There is background concern about the continued cold
weather but people are not talking about major problems in
Germany," a trader said. "The worry is more about cut yields
because of a shorter growth phase rather than winter kill."
    * "Yields are likely to be cut because plants are around
four weeks behind expected growth because of the cold weather."
    * "But there is still time for plants to catch up. There is
concern about frosts still forecast up to Monday, but grain
plants are still in their dormant winter phase and are so less
vulnerable to frost damage."
    * New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale unchanged at 223 euros a tonne.
    
    Prices at 1202 GMT    
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
                                                                
  Paris wheat          242.75   -0.50    -0.21   202.50   19.88
  London wheat         200.50    1.20    +0.60   153.65   30.49
  Paris maize          230.50    0.50    +0.22   196.75   17.15
  Paris rape           473.00    3.25    +0.69   438.25    7.93
  CBOT wheat           694.50  -41.50    -5.64   652.75    6.40
  CBOT corn            639.00  -93.50   -12.76   646.60   -1.18
  CBOT soy            1378.75  -41.00    -2.89  1198.50   15.04
  Crude oil             94.80    1.30    +1.39    98.83   -4.08
  Euro/dlr               1.28            -0.26                  
 *  Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
 pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
 

 (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in
Hamburg, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Keiron
Henderson)

