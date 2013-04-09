EU wheat eases in wait-and-see before USDA report

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - European wheat prices slipped on Tuesday as operators remained cautious ahead of a U.S. government report on Wednesday and after a slight fall in Chicago, traders said. * By 1322 GMT front month May on Paris-based milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> fell 0.4 percent to 244.75 euros a tonne. * The fact that the contract closed below its key resistance of 247 euros the previous day after hitting a more than two months high at 247.75 euros put a lid on prices, traders said. * Support was pegged at 240-240.25 euros a tonne. * Traders are keenly awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's U.S. and world supply and demand report on Wednesday after it put U.S. stocks higher than expected last week, sending prices plummeting. * "The report will confirm or deny the stock levels compared to expectations. Meanwhile the market is prudent and operators are avoiding risk," Alexis Poullain, analyst with Agritel consultancy, said. * "The stock that will be most watched will be the corn one. For wheat, we will also see whether the USDA lowers its crop forecast for Argentina, still at 11 million tonnes when there seems to be a consensus around 9.5 million tonnes," a Euronext trader said. * In Chicago, wheat edged lower on Tuesday, snapping two consecutive sessions of gains and falling from a nearly two-week high as improvement in U.S. winter crop ratings weighed on the market. GERMANY * German cash prices were weaker as the stronger euro dimmed export hopes, in uncertain trade ahead of a key USDA report on Wednesday and with an end to the winter weather at last forecast for this week. * Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 2 euros at 255 euros a tonne with buyers at about 254 euros following trade at 256 euros on Monday. * "The sudden strength of the euro this week is disappointing for export prospects," one trader said. "German wheat is again looking too expensive in export markets." * "Export wheat in Hamburg is being switched back to buyers in the internal German market as higher prices are being achieved inland. * "The mood is also cautious ahead of the USDA world supply and demand report tomorrow." * Warmer temperatures are at last forecast for this week in Germany, with frosts ending and rising temperatures expected from Wednesday to Saturday, reaching normal springtime levels on Sunday following an extended winter. * "Trading in new crop is very cautious despite the better weather forecasts," another trader said. "Forecasts have improved but the weather remains very cold in much of Germany today. I think the market needs to see an actual weather improvement, not just better forecasts." * New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 2 euros at 221 euros a tonne. Prices at 1208 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 244.75 -1.00 -0.41 202.50 20.86 London wheat 201.00 -0.05 -0.02 153.65 30.82 Paris maize 225.00 -0.50 -0.22 196.75 14.36 Paris rape 469.75 -1.00 -0.21 438.25 7.19 CBOT wheat 708.00 -4.50 -0.63 652.75 8.46 CBOT corn 636.75 3.25 +0.51 646.60 -1.52 CBOT soy 1376.50 -1.50 -0.11 1198.50 14.85 Crude oil 93.45 0.09 +0.10 98.83 -5.44 Euro/dlr 1.30 0.00 +0.24 1.30 0.64 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by James Jukwey)